India, China To Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra In 2025

India's foreign ministry said Monday that the two countries have agreed to recommence the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the summer of 2025.

“In accordance with current accords, the relevant mechanism will talk about the procedures for doing so. According to the official press release, they also decided to convene an early meeting of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism to talk about resuming the provision of hydrological data and other cooperation related to trans-border rivers.

The two parties decided to take the necessary steps to encourage and support people-to-people connections, including those with think tanks and the media. Resuming direct aviation flights between the two nations was agreed upon in principle; an updated framework for this purpose will be negotiated at an early date by the necessary technical authorities on both sides.

This is a developing story.