Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India, China To Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra In 2025

India's foreign ministry said Monday that the two countries have agreed to recommence the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the summer of 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
India, China To Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra In 2025


India’s foreign ministry said Monday that the two countries have agreed to recommence the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the summer of 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“In accordance with current accords, the relevant mechanism will talk about the procedures for doing so. According to the official press release, they also decided to convene an early meeting of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism to talk about resuming the provision of hydrological data and other cooperation related to trans-border rivers.

The two parties decided to take the necessary steps to encourage and support people-to-people connections, including those with think tanks and the media. Resuming direct aviation flights between the two nations was agreed upon in principle; an updated framework for this purpose will be negotiated at an early date by the necessary technical authorities on both sides.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This is a developing story.

Filed under

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China: 10-Year-Old Boy Scolded For Homework Calls Cops On Father’s Opium Collection

China: 10-Year-Old Boy Scolded For Homework Calls Cops On Father’s Opium Collection

Building Collapses In Burari; Several Believed To Be Trapped

Building Collapses In Burari; Several Believed To Be Trapped

Google Maps Spots Mysterious “HELP” Messages Amid Los Angeles Wildfires Debris, Here’s What The Conspiracy Theories Reveals

Google Maps Spots Mysterious “HELP” Messages Amid Los Angeles Wildfires Debris, Here’s What The Conspiracy...

Hungarian Jews Remember Holocaust Tragedy 80 Years After Auschwitz Liberation

Hungarian Jews Remember Holocaust Tragedy 80 Years After Auschwitz Liberation

China’s DeepSeek AI Sends US Tech Stocks Spiraling

China’s DeepSeek AI Sends US Tech Stocks Spiraling

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox