Thursday, November 21, 2024
India Hits Back At Canadian Media Report On Hardeep Nijjar’s Death: ‘Smear Tactics’

India has strongly dismissed the allegations made by a Canadian media report that the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, knew about an alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In a statement, the country’s Ministry of External Affairs alleged that it was part of a “smear campaign” that threatened to further damage the already strained ties between India and Canada.

Canadian Report on Nijjar’s Killing

Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail reported an anonymous Canadian official, who claimed that the Indian government including Prime Minister Modi, National Security Advisor, and External Affairs Minister, was aware of an alleged plot to kill Nijjar. A man has been shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023.

India reacted sharply to the accusations, and External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called them “ludicrous statements,” adding that all such reports should be thrown into the dustbin and treated with contempt.

“We don’t usually comment on media reports. But such utter nonsensical remarks made to a newspaper supposedly by a Canadian government source deserves to be dismissed with the contempt it deserves,” Jaiswal said. He added that such baseless assertions only aggravate a relationship that is already fragile.

No proofs to substantiate the claims

India has consistently contested allegations raised by Canada that the Indian government was involved in the killing of Nijjar, stating that it has not received any credible evidence so far. The Canadian authorities have charged four Indian nationals with the murder, but India claims these charges are baseless and that Nijjar, who had previously been declared a terrorist by New Delhi, was indeed involved in activities that threatened national security in India.

In response to earlier claims made by Canada that Indian diplomats were involved in the killing, India expelled six Canadian diplomats last month, which prompted the setting of Indian diplomats as “persons of interest” in the investigation by Canada.

Ties Between India and Canada Continue to Deteriorate

The latest media report has further complicated relations between the two countries, which were already at an all-time low following the tit-for-tat diplomatic row over the murder investigation. Indian sharp condemnation has been reserved for the accusations and actions of the Canadian government, which has consistently accused Canada of harbouring anti-India elements and fostering extremism on its soil.

After Canada’s accusations, including allegations that Indian diplomats were involved in Nijjar’s killing, India has also retaliated by recalling its high commissioner and expelling Canadian diplomats from India. The relationship between India and Canada is thus held highly tensed due to the diplomatic standoff.

India’s Stand on Radicalism in Canada

India has long expressed its anxiety over the presence of anti-Indian activities and extremism in Canada. The Indian government asked for firmer action from Canadian authorities on individuals and groups who promote violence and terrorism. All these issues have been at the forefront of deteriorating bilateral relations.

Despite what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls “credible allegations” connecting India to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India continues to view the allegations as “absurd” and accuses Canada of allowing anti-India activists to thrive there .

The Murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a well-known figure of pro-Khalistani thinking, was gunned down on 18 June 2023 outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. He had been a vocal advocate for an independent Sikh state and had indulged in all sorts of separatist activities. India had labeled him a terrorist, linking his acts with various violent incidents in the country.

The circumstances surrounding his death have fueled a diplomatic crisis, with Canada pointing fingers at the Indian government while India outright rejects the allegations. An investigation into his murder is still open in Canada, where Indian nationals were charged in connection with the incident.

