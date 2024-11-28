India Launches “Child Marriage-Free India Campaign” to Empower Girls and Eliminate Child Marriages

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi unveiled the “Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Campaign” (Child Marriage-Free India Campaign) on Wednesday, introducing a new portal designed to intensify efforts to eradicate child marriage across India. The campaign emphasizes empowering girls to achieve their full potential by eliminating the societal and systemic hurdles posed by early marriages.

A Decade of Progress with “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao”

Reflecting on the transformative changes initiated by the government’s “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” program, Devi highlighted the evolving societal attitudes toward valuing the girl child.

“Ten years ago, the government launched Beti Bachao Beti Padhao [save girls, educate girls] to bring social change in perceptions towards the girl child. This progress is a testament to the collective shift in our attitudes towards valuing the girl child. The next stage is to pave the path for her to achieve all her dreams, and not let practices such as child marriage hinder her potential growth,” Devi said at the launch event.

India has earned global recognition for its efforts in combating child marriage, with the United Nations citing the country as a key driver behind the significant reduction in South Asia’s child marriage rates.

Targeting High-Burden Areas and Setting Ambitious Goals

Child marriages, while declining, remain prevalent in certain regions. The campaign will prioritize seven states with the highest child marriage rates—West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Tripura, Assam, and Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, 300 districts with rates exceeding the national average will be the focal points of intervention.

The government aims to bring child marriage prevalence below 5% by 2029, building on the progress made since 2006 when rates dropped from 47.4% to 23.3% in 2019-21, according to official data.

A Portal for Monitoring and Reporting under Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Campaign

Central to the campaign is a newly launched portal designed to strengthen the monitoring and evaluation of Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs). This platform will streamline the supervision of these officers, ensuring their active involvement in preventing child marriages and providing legal support to affected individuals.

Key features of the portal include:

Facilitating Reporting: A user-friendly interface allows victims and witnesses to report child marriages efficiently.

A user-friendly interface allows victims and witnesses to report child marriages efficiently. Enhancing Accessibility: Comprehensive information about child marriage laws and resources will be made available to the public.

Comprehensive information about child marriage laws and resources will be made available to the public. Supervisory Mechanisms: Improved oversight and accountability of CMPOs to ensure effective intervention and follow-ups.

Legislative and Systemic Reforms by Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Campaign

The campaign advocates for legislative amendments to enforce a uniform minimum marriage age of 18 years without exceptions, bolstering legal protections for children. This aligns with the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act cannot be overridden by personal laws.

Recognizing the gaps in the legal framework, the court emphasized the need for community-driven approaches, tailored preventive measures, and better coordination between sectors to combat child marriages effectively.

A Multi-Pronged Approach to Addressing Child Marriage

Annapurna Devi emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of child marriages through education, health, financial security, and societal awareness. Initiatives such as the National Education Policy and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao are integral to the strategy.

“The campaign adopts a holistic approach, ensuring girls are equipped with education, safety, and opportunities to thrive. Citizens are encouraged to pledge to stop child marriage, ensure it does not take place in their communities, and report cases to local authorities,” Devi noted.

The government is also leveraging platforms like Nari Adalats (women’s courts) and the Guide on Gender-Inclusive Communication to address gender biases and empower communities.

Media and Public Participation

Devi credited the media for its role in disseminating the campaign’s objectives to even the most remote areas of the country. By fostering public awareness, the campaign seeks to mobilize communities to become active participants in the fight against child marriage.

“Citizens are encouraged to pledge to stop child marriage, ensure it does not take place in their communities, and report cases to local authorities,” Devi said, underlining the need for grassroots involvement.

The “Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Campaign” is a part of India’s broader vision for development, with a focus on women-led progress. By empowering girls and eliminating child marriages, the government aims to create a future where every girl can contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth.