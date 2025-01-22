India Prepares to Celebrate 76th Republic Day with Grandeur and Heritage

As India gears up to commemorate its 76th Republic Day, the nation is set to celebrate the adoption of the Indian Constitution with grandeur

As India gears up to commemorate its 76th Republic Day, the nation is set to celebrate the adoption of the Indian Constitution with grandeur. New Delhi’s Kartavya Path will once again serve as the epicenter for the much-anticipated parade, a vibrant display of India’s military might, cultural richness, and progress over the years. The event promises to bring together citizens and dignitaries alike, highlighting the country’s heritage and achievements.

Chief Guest for Republic Day 2025

A notable highlight of this year’s Republic Day celebrations is the presence of Indonesian President, H.E. Prabowo Subianto, as the Chief Guest. This marks President Prabowo’s first official visit to India since assuming office in October last year. His state visit, scheduled for January 25-26, signifies the strong and growing ties between India and Indonesia.

Inviting world leaders to the Republic Day celebrations has been a long-standing tradition. Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron graced the event as Chief Guest, while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended in 2023. The tradition was briefly interrupted in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which no Chief Guest was invited.

Republic Day 2025 Theme

This year’s theme, ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’ (‘Golden India: Heritage and Progress’), encapsulates the celebration’s focus on honoring India’s rich history while envisioning a prosperous future. The theme underscores the nation’s journey of development, deeply rooted in its cultural and historical legacy.

Republic Day Parade: Highlights and Details

The Republic Day Parade remains the centerpiece of the celebrations, offering a spectacular showcase of India’s diversity and strength. This year’s parade will feature tableaux from 15 states and union territories, including Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, 11 contingents from the Central government will participate, further enhancing the grandeur of the event.

Parade Route and Attractions

The parade begins at Raisina Hill near Rashtrapati Bhavan and traverses along Kartavya Path, passing iconic landmarks such as India Gate before concluding at Red Fort. The route will be lined with spectators, with designated seating for dignitaries and the general public.

The event includes a blend of military and civilian participation. Armed forces contingents will showcase their strength and discipline through marches, military bands, and displays of advanced weaponry. The cultural diversity of India will be highlighted through performances by various state troupes, presenting traditional dances and folk art.

Parade Tickets and Pricing

For those eager to witness the grand spectacle in person, ticket bookings for the Republic Day Parade and associated events closed on January 11. Here is a breakdown of the ticket prices:

Republic Day Parade Regular Entry: Rs 100 Certain Gates: Rs 20

Beating Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal Entry: Rs 20

Beating Retreat Ceremony Entry: Rs 100



A Celebration of Unity and Progress

The 76th Republic Day celebrations promise to be a reflection of India’s unity, progress, and aspirations. With President Prabowo Subianto as the honored guest, the event is set to strengthen diplomatic bonds while celebrating the essence of India’s democratic spirit. Citizens across the nation will come together to honor the journey and achievements of their country, paying homage to its rich heritage and looking forward to a brighter future.