Tuesday, January 28, 2025
India Protests Sri Lankan Navy’s Firing On Fishermen, Calls For Stronger Diplomatic Action

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Sri Lanka’s Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi to express concern and demand accountability.

India Protests Sri Lankan Navy’s Firing On Fishermen, Calls For Stronger Diplomatic Action


India has lodged a strong protest with Sri Lanka after the Sri Lankan Navy fired upon 13 Indian fishermen who were apprehended near Delft Island on Tuesday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in New Delhi to voice concerns about the incident. The Indian government expressed its disapproval, emphasizing that the use of force was unacceptable in such situations.

In an official statement, the MEA confirmed that two of the fishermen sustained serious injuries and were receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital. Three others had minor injuries and were also treated. Indian consulate officials in Jaffna visited the injured to ensure their well-being and extend support to the affected fishermen and their families.

Tensions Rising

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy, which have been a source of diplomatic concern for years. The dispute primarily revolves around fishing rights in the Palk Strait, where Indian fishermen often find themselves apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities. The Indian government has repeatedly emphasized the need to handle such issues with compassion and respect for the livelihoods of the fishermen.

The MEA also reiterated that the long-standing agreements between India and Sri Lanka regarding such matters should be respected and strictly followed. The Indian government’s protest follows a series of similar incidents where Indian fishermen were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy. Recently, 41 Indian fishermen were repatriated after being detained near Katchatheevu in September 2024, following interventions by both the Indian Union and Tamil Nadu state governments.

Diplomatic channels continue to address the issue, with India calling for a humane approach to resolving the tensions between the two nations over fishing disputes. The matter is likely to remain a point of contention, as both countries work to find a long-term resolution to the recurring arrests and detentions of fishermen.

