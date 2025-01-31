India To Become Third Largest Economy In The World, Says President Murmu In Budget Session Address

President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on the opening day of this year’s Budget Session, marking the beginning of crucial discussions on the nation’s economic future. In her speech, the President highlighted India’s ambition to become the third largest economy globally, attributing this growth to the government’s dedicated efforts.

“Our government’s mantra is ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,’ and with these principles, we are moving forward towards achieving the target of being the third-largest economy,” President Murmu said.

In a symbolic gesture, the President arrived at Parliament in a horse-drawn buggy and began her address with the national anthem. She paid tribute to India’s constitutional founders, especially Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, during the 75th anniversary of the adoption of India’s Constitution, which was celebrated two months ago. “On behalf of all Indians, I bow down to Babasaheb Ambedkar and all others in the Constitution Committee,” she remarked.

The President also expressed sorrow over the tragic stampede during the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, which claimed the lives of 30 people. “The Mahakumbh is a festival of India’s cultural identity and social enlightenment. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Murmu said, extending condolences to the victims’ families.

Remembering former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away recently, the President acknowledged his decade-long leadership and dedication to the nation. “I pay my respects to Dr. Singh, who served the country with distinction,” she added.

Highlighted Welfare Schemes

Addressing the nation’s development, President Murmu focused on the government’s key welfare initiatives. She highlighted the expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna, aiming to provide 3 crore additional houses to the middle class. Furthermore, she announced that the government would extend health insurance coverage to 6 crore senior citizens under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, offering each individual a health cover of ₹5 lakh annually.

Following the President’s speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey for 2024-25, offering insights into the economy’s current state and outlook for the next fiscal year. The Union Budget, scheduled for presentation on February 1, will outline the government’s fiscal policies, taxation reforms, and expenditure proposals for the year 2025-26. The budget session is slated to conclude on April 4, 2025.

