Budget 2025: President Murmu Focuses On Youth, Education And Women Empowerment In Address To Parliament

In her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu spotlighted the government’s commitment to empowering India’s youth, enhancing education, and promoting women-led development. Highlighting the contributions of India’s youth across various fields such as startups, sports, and space exploration, President Murmu noted, “Today, our youth is bringing glory to the country in every field from startups, sports to space.” She added that through initiatives like the MY Bharat portal, millions of young people are actively contributing to the nation’s development.

Highlighted Education

Emphasizing the government’s focus on education, President Murmu spoke about the National Education Policy (NEP) and its efforts to modernize the education system. “No one should be deprived of education, that is why opportunities for education in mother tongue are being provided,” she said. Additionally, she highlighted the government’s efforts to remove language barriers by conducting various recruitment exams in thirteen Indian languages, making education and job opportunities more accessible to all.

President Murmu also commended the success of Indian athletes in international competitions like the Olympics and Paralympics, crediting initiatives such as the Fit India Movement for fostering a healthier, stronger youth. She also focused on the empowerment of women, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ‘Nari Shakti’ (women power) and women-led development. “My government believes in empowering the country under the leadership of women,” she stated.

Focus On Women Empowerment

A key highlight of her speech was the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which introduces reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies, marking an important milestone in women’s political empowerment. Further, the government is working to strengthen women’s economic standing through the National Rural Livelihood Mission, which has empowered over 91 lakh self-help groups, connecting more than 10 crore women to economic opportunities.

The President also lauded the role of women in rural India, noting that initiatives such as Banking and Digi Payment Sakhis are connecting people in remote areas to the financial system, while Krishi Sakhis are promoting sustainable, natural farming practices. The Drone Didi Scheme was also highlighted as a tool for economic and technical empowerment, with women benefiting from cutting-edge technology to improve their livelihoods.

With a strong focus on education, youth, and women empowerment, President Murmu’s speech painted a picture of a rapidly progressing India where opportunities are being created for every citizen, fostering a brighter future for the country.