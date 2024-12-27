Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
India To Bid Farewell To Manmohan Singh Today With Funeral March From Congress HQ

India bids farewell to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, with a funeral procession beginning from Congress HQ. The nation will observe seven days of mourning in tribute to the visionary leader who steered India's economic liberalisation and left a lasting impact.

India To Bid Farewell To Manmohan Singh Today With Funeral March From Congress HQ

India will pay its last respects to Manmohan Singh, the two-time Prime Minister and architect of economic liberalisation, as his last rites are performed with full state honours on Saturday in Delhi. The funeral procession is set to begin at 9:30 AM from the Congress headquarters.

Scores of political leaders and dignitaries gathered on Friday to pay homage to Singh at his residence in New Delhi. Among those in attendance were President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as several state chief ministers.

Foreign dignitaries included among them were French President Emmanuel Macron, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as well as former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who expressed their condolences; they remember Singh for all his role in international diplomacy.

Final Journey And Funeral Planning

Body taken to Congress headquarters at 8 AM on Saturday: Manmohan Singh. The public and Congress workers will be allowed to pay their respects. The procession will start at 9:30 AM and lead to the final rites by 11:45 AM at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has requested the Centre to allot a dedicated site for Singh’s resting place, where a memorial can be erected in his honor. The government has agreed to the proposal, stating that space will be allotted after the completion of formalities, including the formation of a trust.

The Indian government has declared a seven-day national mourning period, until January 1. In the meantime, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country and at all Indian embassies and high commissions abroad. Central government offices and public sector undertakings will also observe a half-day holiday on Saturday.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed a meeting of the Union Cabinet as it condoled Singh’s death. In its resolution, the Cabinet described Singh as “an eminent statesman, renowned economist and distinguished leader” who marked his indelible impact in the nation’s progress.

PM Modi saluted Singh’s ascension from being a nobody to a national figure saying in a video message: “His life will forever inspire generations of people ahead to rise above challenges to serve the nation.

Legacy Of Economic Transformation

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) issued a statement mourning Singh’s loss and celebrating his transformative contributions to India. As Finance Minister in 1991, Singh spearheaded India’s economic liberalisation, steering the country through a financial crisis and laying the groundwork for decades of growth. His tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 saw significant economic advancements, social welfare programs, and infrastructure development.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP President JP Nadda participated in the countrywide homage. State leaders, such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, also sent their condolences.

Public Display Of Mourning

Several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Assam, have declared official mourning in Singh’s honor. Leaders across party lines, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, joined the public in expressing their admiration for Singh’s leadership and legacy.

