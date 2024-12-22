PM Narendra Modi Meets Emir Of Kuwait, Attends Opening Ceremony Of Arabian Gulf Cup

In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait on Saturday, marking his first visit to the Gulf nation in 43 years. The Prime Minister was invited by the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, to attend the prestigious event, and he was honored as the ‘guest of honor’ at the event.

The Arabian Gulf Cup is a highly anticipated biennial football tournament that brings together nations from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as well as Iraq and Yemen. It is one of the region’s premier sporting events, and Kuwait holds the distinction of having won the most titles in its history. The opening ceremony took place at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City, with Kuwait set to face Oman in the opening match of the tournament.

During the event, PM Modi shared a moment with the Emir of Kuwait, with the two leaders engaging in informal discussions. A photo of the meeting was shared by the Prime Minister on social media, where he expressed his pleasure at meeting His Highness, the Emir. This meeting symbolized the strengthening of ties between India and Kuwait, with both leaders exploring avenues for further cooperation in various sectors.

In addition to attending the sports event, PM Modi also addressed a large gathering of the Indian diaspora at the ‘Hala Modi’ event, held earlier in the day at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex. The Prime Minister praised the Indian community’s invaluable contribution to Kuwait’s development, calling them a bridge between the two nations. He emphasized that the Indian diaspora in Kuwait has contributed significantly to various sectors, including education, engineering, and architecture, thus adding a vibrant Indian touch to Kuwaiti society.

Modi expressed his pride in the presence of a diverse Indian community in Kuwait, calling it a “mini-Hindustan.” He highlighted the role of Indian professionals and workers in helping build the future of Kuwait, especially in key industries. In his speech, PM Modi also shared his vision for India, stating that the country has the potential to become the “skill capital of the world.” He invited the Indian diaspora to participate in transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

This visit, which marks the first time in over four decades that an Indian Prime Minister has visited Kuwait, signifies the deepening of bilateral relations between the two nations. On Sunday, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with the Emir, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister of Kuwait to discuss a range of strategic, economic, and cultural issues.

As India and Kuwait continue to strengthen their ties, PM Modi’s visit stands as a testament to the growing importance of global diplomacy, the Indian diaspora’s role in international relations, and the continued push for India’s development on the world stage.

