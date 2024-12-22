The idea of Lara Trump entering the Senate had gained support from some Republicans, including Maye Musk, the mother of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that she is withdrawing her name from consideration to fill the Florida Senate seat, putting an end to speculation about her potential replacement of Republican Senator Marco Rubio. Rubio has been nominated to serve as Secretary of State in the incoming administration.

“After much thought, reflection, and encouragement from many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate,” Lara Trump shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter). She added that she plans to make a “major announcement” in January.

Her decision comes weeks after stepping down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), a move that had fueled rumors about her Senate ambitions. If Rubio’s nomination is confirmed, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, would appoint a replacement to serve until the next election in 2026.

Lara Trump, elected as RNC co-chair in March, played a significant role in the GOP’s efforts to reclaim the White House and secure control of the Senate, while maintaining a slim majority in the House. Her next steps are anticipated to influence the direction of Republican politics, given her prominent political profile and close ties to the president-elect.

The idea of Lara Trump entering the Senate had gained support from some Republicans, including Maye Musk, the mother of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Maye Musk was recently appointed by Donald Trump as co-chair of a task force focused on reducing federal spending and regulatory burdens during his second term.

Rubio is expected to be quickly confirmed to his new position by the Senate, with Governor DeSantis hinting that Florida’s next senator will likely be announced by early January.

Who Is Lara Trump?

Lara Lea Yunaska Trump, born on October 12, 1982, is an American political strategist and television producer. In 2024, she assumed the role of co-chair for the Republican National Committee.

She is married to Eric Trump, the third son of Donald Trump, who served as the 45th President of the United States. Lara Trump previously worked as a producer for Inside Edition and served as the producer and host of Real News Update, a program by Trump Productions.

