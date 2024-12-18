Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Elon Musk And Sundar Pichai React To Jasprit Bumrah’s Witty Press Conference Remark

Jasprit Bumrah, known for his bowling brilliance, added a touch of humor to the cricketing world recently, and it has drawn the attention of none other than Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai.

Jasprit Bumrah, known for his bowling brilliance, added a touch of humor to the cricketing world recently, and it has drawn the attention of none other than Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai. The Indian pacer’s witty response to a journalist’s question about his batting prowess has gone viral, sparking reactions from the billionaire duo.

During a press conference on Day 3 of the Test series against Australia at Gabba, Bumrah was asked for his assessment of the Indian batting performance. The journalist’s query included a tongue-in-cheek comment about Bumrah’s credentials as a batsman.

“It’s an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over,” Bumrah quipped. While the room broke into laughter, Bumrah added, “But jokes apart. That’s another story.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, a passionate cricket fan, was quick to pick up on the moment. Sharing the clip on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:
“I did Google it. Anyone who can hook Cummins for a six knows how to bat! Well done @Jaspritbumrah93. Saving the follow-on with Deep!”

Elon Musk’s Response

Elon Musk, who owns X and shares a South African connection with cricket, added his own touch to the conversation with a succinct one-word reply:
“Nice.”

Pichai’s reply to Musk sparked hope for a shared cricket outing in the future:
“Gotta watch a SA-IND game one day at Newlands or Wanderers,” wrote Pichai, referencing iconic stadiums in South Africa.

As Musk hails from South Africa, the suggestion resonated, hinting at a possible meeting of tech and cricket worlds.

Adding to the buzz, Google India jumped in with a cheeky post referencing Bumrah’s heroics:
“I only believe in Jassi Bhai.”

A New Role for Bumrah?

While Jasprit Bumrah’s reputation as a world-class bowler is undisputed, moments like these remind fans of his all-around contribution to the game—and his ability to light up the field with both skills and personality.

With Bumrah impressing even Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk, his batting (and humor) has reached new heights.

