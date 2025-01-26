Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Indian Coast Guard Tableau Makes Its Debut At The Republic Day Parade 2025: Watch

The Indian Coast Guard Tableau, led by Commandant (JG) Soniya Singh and Commandant (JG) Sadhana Singh, made a remarkable appearance at the Republic Day Parade 2025, celebrating India’s defense strength and progress.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Indian Coast Guard Tableau Makes Its Debut At The Republic Day Parade 2025: Watch


The Indian Coast Guard Tableau, led by Commandant (JG) Soniya Singh and Commandant (JG) Sadhana Singh, made a remarkable appearance at the Republic Day Parade 2025, celebrating India’s defense strength and progress. The theme of the tableau, “Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Progress,” beautifully showcased India’s journey towards a self-reliant and advanced nation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

For the first time in Republic Day history, the tableau highlighted the collaborative efforts of the three armed forces, exemplifying their joint operations. The tableau depicted a Joint Operation Room symbolizing the seamless coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force, all working together towards national security. This aligns with the Department of Military Affairs’ Vision 2047, which emphasizes integrated defense strategies for a modern and robust defense system.

Notably, the tableau displayed indigenous military products like the Arjun Tank, the Tejas Fighter Aircraft, and the INS Vishakhapatnam, which represent India’s growing capabilities in self-reliant defense production. The depiction of these assets highlighted India’s strides in manufacturing homegrown defense technology, ensuring the country’s security and sovereignty.

The tableau not only honored the past but also represented the future of India’s defense prowess, making a strong statement about the country’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defense.

Also Read: Republic Day Parade 2025: The Glory of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Combined Military Band, and Corps of Signals

Filed under

1st Time on Republic day parade Indian Coast Guard Tableau

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code On January 27: What Are the Key Provisions?

Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code On January 27: What Are the Key Provisions?

Padma Awards 2025: Check Out The Winners In The Literature And Education Category

Padma Awards 2025: Check Out The Winners In The Literature And Education Category

French Cyclists Traveling From Delhi To Kathmandu Via Google Maps Stray Into Bareilly, UP

French Cyclists Traveling From Delhi To Kathmandu Via Google Maps Stray Into Bareilly, UP

BSF Camel Contingent Marches At Kartavya Path: Republic Day Parade 2025

BSF Camel Contingent Marches At Kartavya Path: Republic Day Parade 2025

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Daughter Calls For Repatriation Of His Ashes From Tokyo On His 128th Birth Anniversary

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Daughter Calls For Repatriation Of His Ashes From Tokyo On His...

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony Hopkins, Amanda Seyfried

Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony

Hina Khan Reveals How Her Boyfriend Also Shaved His Head During Her Cancer Treatment: He Left Everything

Hina Khan Reveals How Her Boyfriend Also Shaved His Head During Her Cancer Treatment: He

Was Saif Ali Khan Given Preferential Treatment? Reports Suggest An Insurance Company Approved Rs 25 Lakh For Actor In Just Few Hours

Was Saif Ali Khan Given Preferential Treatment? Reports Suggest An Insurance Company Approved Rs 25

Did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Play PR Games With Shahid Kapoor? Deva Actor Reveals Humiliation, Watch

Did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Play PR Games With Shahid Kapoor? Deva Actor Reveals

How Much Does Lizzo Weigh? Singer Achieves Her Weight-Loss Goal, Internet Says ‘That Ozempic Is Like Magic’

How Much Does Lizzo Weigh? Singer Achieves Her Weight-Loss Goal, Internet Says ‘That Ozempic Is

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox