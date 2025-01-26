Indian Coast Guard Tableau Makes Its Debut At The Republic Day Parade 2025: Watch

The Indian Coast Guard Tableau, led by Commandant (JG) Soniya Singh and Commandant (JG) Sadhana Singh, made a remarkable appearance at the Republic Day Parade 2025, celebrating India’s defense strength and progress.

The Indian Coast Guard Tableau, led by Commandant (JG) Soniya Singh and Commandant (JG) Sadhana Singh, made a remarkable appearance at the Republic Day Parade 2025, celebrating India’s defense strength and progress. The theme of the tableau, “Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Progress,” beautifully showcased India’s journey towards a self-reliant and advanced nation.

For the first time in Republic Day history, the tableau highlighted the collaborative efforts of the three armed forces, exemplifying their joint operations. The tableau depicted a Joint Operation Room symbolizing the seamless coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force, all working together towards national security. This aligns with the Department of Military Affairs’ Vision 2047, which emphasizes integrated defense strategies for a modern and robust defense system.

#WATCH | Tableau of Indian Coast Guard, with the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Heritage & Progress", at the 76th Republic Day Parade

Notably, the tableau displayed indigenous military products like the Arjun Tank, the Tejas Fighter Aircraft, and the INS Vishakhapatnam, which represent India’s growing capabilities in self-reliant defense production. The depiction of these assets highlighted India’s strides in manufacturing homegrown defense technology, ensuring the country’s security and sovereignty.

The tableau not only honored the past but also represented the future of India’s defense prowess, making a strong statement about the country’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defense.

