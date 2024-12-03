Indian Navy to Finalize ₹90,000-Crore Deals for Rafale Jets and Advanced Submarines

The Indian Navy is poised for a pivotal expansion in its maritime capabilities, with two major deals expected to be finalized next month. Addressing a press conference ahead of the annual Navy Day on Monday, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi outlined plans for a substantial ₹90,000-crore agreement involving the acquisition of 26 Rafale-Marine combat aircraft and three additional Scorpene-class submarines. These agreements, currently under negotiation with France, reflect India’s strategic push to bolster its naval power and operational effectiveness.

Indian Navy To Acquire Rafale-Marine Jets

A cornerstone of the upcoming acquisition is the procurement of the Rafale-Marine, a naval variant of the renowned French fighter jet. The inclusion of 26 such aircraft will mark a significant upgrade in the Indian Navy’s aerial combat prowess. These jets, specifically designed for carrier-based operations, will enhance the strike capabilities of India’s naval air arm, particularly augmenting operations on board the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Admiral Tripathi emphasized that the decision to purchase these state-of-the-art jets follows the defence ministry’s approval last July. “The Rafale-M jets are tailored to fit seamlessly with the operational demands of our aircraft carriers, strengthening our capability for power projection in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR),” the Navy Chief stated.

Strengthening Submarine Fleet: Scorpene-Class Submarines

The second major facet of the Navy’s planned expansion is the addition of three more Scorpene-class submarines. These submarines will be constructed in collaboration with the French Naval Group, complementing the six already built by Mazagon Dockyards Limited in Mumbai. The induction of these additional submarines is not only a strategic enhancement for underwater combat but also a significant step towards advancing indigenous submarine construction expertise under Project 75-India.

Admiral Tripathi noted the importance of this initiative in fortifying the Navy’s sub-surface capabilities. “These submarines will significantly bolster our underwater strength, aligning with our vision of achieving greater self-reliance in submarine manufacturing,” he added.

Indian Navy’s Eye on the Indian Ocean Region

A crucial element of the Indian Navy’s strategic outlook is its vigilance over maritime activities in the Indian Ocean Region. Admiral Tripathi underscored that monitoring foreign naval presence, particularly that of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy), remains a top priority. “We are constantly aware of developments in the IOR and are prepared to ensure maritime security,” he asserted.

The Navy’s ability to maintain dominance in the region hinges on robust reconnaissance and intelligence capabilities. The addition of advanced platforms like the Rafale-Marine and Scorpene submarines will further augment India’s ability to respond swiftly to potential threats and maintain a strategic edge.

Indian Navy’s Readiness for Challenges

Admiral Tripathi also highlighted the Indian government’s recent approval for the construction of two nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs), reinforcing its confidence in the nation’s ability to build and deploy advanced naval assets. He stated that the ongoing construction of 62 ships and a submarine in India reflects the country’s growing prowess in shipbuilding and naval technology.

“A significant number of platforms are set to be inducted within the next year, and we anticipate that at least one ship will join the fleet soon,” Admiral Tripathi shared. He further emphasized the importance of incorporating cutting-edge technologies into the Navy’s inventory. “We have redoubled efforts to include niche technologies into the force,” he said, signaling a commitment to staying at the forefront of modern naval warfare.

Addressing regional security concerns, Admiral Tripathi commented on Pakistan’s efforts to expand its maritime capabilities. He reassured that the Indian Navy is fully prepared to face any potential threats from neighboring countries. “Our forces are well-prepared and continuously evolving to counter any challenges in the maritime domain,” he stated confidently.