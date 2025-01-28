Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
India’s Concert Boom: Coldplay’s Success Fuels PM Modi’s Vision Weeks After Diljit Dosanjh’s Infrastructure Remarks Sparked Backlash

Coldplay’s recent performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad have highlighted India’s growing appeal as a live concert destination, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising the country’s potential in the global music scene.

India’s live music scene has reached new heights, fueled by global sensations like Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh, sparking discussions about the nation’s concert infrastructure. After Coldplay’s highly anticipated performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s growing potential in hosting world-class live events.

PM Modi’s Vision for India’s Concert Infrastructure

Speaking at the “Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025” in Bhubaneswar, PM Modi said, “India has massive scope for live concerts. Big artists from around the world are attracted towards India. I expect the state and private sector to focus on needed infrastructure and skills.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks came after Coldplay concluded their “Music of the Spheres World Tour” with a spectacular Republic Day performance at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The British band’s final show in India marked their second stop in the country after three sold-out concerts in Mumbai. Coldplay last performed in India during the 2016 Global Citizen Festival.

Coldplay’s Impact on India’s Concert Economy

Coldplay’s Chris Martin kicked off their Ahmedabad performance with a heartfelt greeting to the crowd. Economists from Bank of Baroda Research noted the economic potential of India’s live music scene, estimating a spending spree of Rs 6,000-8,000 crore, reported by Money Control. “Our conservative to optimistic estimates suggest a push to spending ranging from around Rs 1,600-2,000 crore in the last two-three months from the announcement of these concerts,” added.

If annualized, this category could significantly impact private consumption demand, further establishing live concerts as a booming industry in India.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Controversial Remarks on Concert Infrastructure

While Coldplay’s concerts were celebrated as a milestone in India’s entertainment landscape, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s comments on the country’s infrastructure sparked backlash. During his recent Dil-luminati tour, which included performances in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Diljit had expressed dissatisfaction with India’s live show infrastructure.

“I want to tell the designated authorities that India does not have the infrastructure for live shows. This is a big revenue-generating space and provides livelihoods to many. Please focus on this space as well,” Diljit had said. He added, “I will try to set up a stage in the middle while the crowd is distributed around it to improve the concert experience. I will not perform shows here until things improve.”

Netizens React to Diljit’s Comments

Diljit’s remarks reignited discussions on India’s concert-readiness, especially after the grandeur of Coldplay’s performances. Social media users were quick to criticize his stance, with one user sharing a video of Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert, saying, “India does have a world-class infrastructure for live concerts.”

Another wrote, “Hello @diljitdosanjh, India does have the infrastructure for such concerts; you just need to prepare better.”

A netizen tweeted, “This is how Coldplay’s concert went last evening, but @diljitdosanjh says no more shows until India improves infrastructure! What would you like to tell the singer from Punjab?”

Some comments urged Diljit to assemble a better team for his shows. “India does have infrastructure for live concerts @diljitdosanjh. Just hire a better team,” one remarked.

The Future of Live Concerts in India

The ongoing debate underscores India’s growing role in the global entertainment space. Coldplay’s successful tour and PM Modi’s recognition of the industry’s potential signal a promising future for live concerts. However, Diljit’s call for infrastructure improvements highlights areas that still need attention.

As Coldplay tweeted after their final show, “Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever,” it’s clear that India has cemented its place as a major player in the live music world, with room to grow further.

ALSO READ: Viral Video | Coldplay’s Chris Martin Reaches Prayagraj With Dakota Johnson For Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Filed under

Coldplay India concert Diljit Dosanjh Narendra Modi Stadium concert PM Modi live concerts

