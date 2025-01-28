Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Viral Video | Coldplay’s Chris Martin Reaches Prayagraj With Dakota Johnson For Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson reached Prayagraj to join the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, dressed in saffron attire honoring Indian traditions.

Viral Video | Coldplay’s Chris Martin Reaches Prayagraj With Dakota Johnson For Mahakumbh Mela 2025


Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, accompanied by actress Dakota Johnson, reached Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The couple, dressed in saffron attire as a mark of respect for Indian culture, was spotted navigating through the crowded streets of the holy city. Their arrival was captured in a viral video shared widely on social media, showcasing their excitement as they mingled with the crowds and embraced the spiritual atmosphere.

The Maha Kumbh Mela has already drawn over 3.29 crore devotees, with 1.74 crore taking a holy dip at Sangam on Sunday and 1.55 crore on Monday. The upcoming Mauni Amavasya snan on January 29 is expected to attract even larger numbers, making it one of the most significant days of the festival.

Due to the massive influx of pilgrims, many have resorted to creating makeshift shelters using mini trucks and trolleys. Equipped with bedding, blankets, and essential rations, these innovative solutions provide much-needed comfort near the festival’s temporary toilet facilities.

The overwhelming crowd has also led to significant disruptions. The Allahabad High Court has declared holidays from January 28 to January 30 to manage the situation, with plans to compensate for these days later in the year. Additionally, Varanasi schools up to class 12 have switched to online classes until February 5 to alleviate traffic congestion caused by the surge of pilgrims traveling to Prayagraj.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s visit to Prayagraj highlights the global appeal of Maha Kumbh Mela, as international celebrities join millions of devotees in experiencing the rich cultural and spiritual traditions of India. Their presence at this grand event underscores its universal significance.

ALSO READ: Video | Special Train Carrying Mahakumbh Devotees Attacked By Mob In Mahoba, UP

Filed under

chris martin coldplay dakota johnson Mahakumbh 2025

