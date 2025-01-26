Is Bengaluru Heading Toward A Water Crisis? Study Reveals Groundwater Levels Will Plunge This Summer

Bengaluru faces a severe water crisis this summer, with groundwater levels in key areas like Mahadevapura and Whitefield set to drop drastically. BWSSB has urged residents to transition to Cauvery water to mitigate shortages.

Bengaluru is facing the possibility of yet another water crisis this summer, with key areas such as Mahadevapura and Whitefield set to experience significant drops in groundwater levels. The city’s groundwater reserves, heavily relied upon in areas like these, are predicted to dip dangerously low, prompting the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to issue a warning to residents. They have advised citizens not to depend on groundwater this summer and instead consider alternative water sources to prevent shortages.

A recent scientific study conducted by BWSSB in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has highlighted 80 wards, including 110 villages, as being highly dependent on groundwater and at risk of severe water shortages. This study is being hailed as a pioneering initiative in India, aimed at addressing the city’s looming water crisis and providing long-term solutions. According to BWSSB chairman Ram Prasanth Manohar, “We appeal to residents, particularly those living in high-risk wards, to transition from groundwater to Cauvery water connections.”

The Cauvery Phase 5 Project, which has enhanced water supply to the city, is being touted as a more sustainable option for Bengaluru’s growing population. This initiative is seen as a critical step toward securing the city’s water future, especially as traditional sources like groundwater continue to face depletion.

The findings of the study paint a concerning picture for the city’s water resources. Groundwater levels across Bengaluru, which is heavily reliant on borewells, are expected to see a dramatic decline. On average, Bengaluru extracts around 800 million liters of groundwater daily. The situation in central Bengaluru is particularly dire, where groundwater levels are expected to fall by approximately 5 meters. However, the situation is even worse in other parts of the city. For areas under city municipal corporations (CMC), a decline of between 10 and 15 meters is expected, while the 110 villages under Bengaluru’s jurisdiction could see a drop of 20 to 25 meters.

In response to these alarming predictions, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has led the formation of a special task force, comprising IISc scientists and officials from the state and central groundwater development departments. Over a six-month period, this task force has conducted an in-depth analysis of Bengaluru’s groundwater data to create a sustainable action plan that aims to reduce future water shortages and tackle the city’s water supply challenges.

With the summer months fast approaching, the city’s water situation is becoming more pressing. BWSSB’s study is seen as a vital step towards ensuring that Bengaluru’s residents have access to reliable and sustainable water resources. As groundwater continues to dwindle, residents are being urged to act now by shifting to Cauvery water, a solution designed to help stabilize the city’s water supply in the coming months.

