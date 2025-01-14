Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Jammu And Kashmir: Mysterious Disease Claims 12 Lives, Including Children, In Rajouri District

The village of Kotranka sub-division has been undergoing this mysterious ailment since last December 2024, which killed nine family members of two families.

Twelve people, including several children, have died in Badhaal village of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, due to a mysterious disease. The latest fatalities include two children who succumbed on Monday while undergoing treatment.

The officials said that six children of Mohammad Aslam were admitted to a local community health centre on Saturday evening showing symptoms like fever, sweating, vomiting, dehydration, and episodic loss of consciousness. One child, 5-year-old Nabeena, died on Sunday and two more died on Monday.

The village of Kotranka sub-division has been undergoing this mysterious ailment since last December 2024, which killed nine family members of two families. At present, the death toll is 12 persons.

Dr. Ashutosh Gupta of GMC Hospital, Rajouri, said preliminary investigations seem to point towards a viral infection, however, he also added that more studies need to be done to confirm the cause. In response to the crisis, teams from National Institute of Virology, Pune, PGI Chandigarh; AIIMS Delhi; and NCDC, Delhi, have visited the area to assist with the investigation.

According to the Daily Excelsior, affected individuals were initially treated at the Government Medical College in Rajouri and later referred to SMGS Hospital in Jammu. However, the health department has yet to identify the exact nature of the disease.

This incident is eerily similar to the tragedy in December when eight members of a family died under similar circumstances,” a relative of the deceased told The New Indian Express.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar Escapes Death, Car Hits TreeIn Belagavi

Jammu and Kashmir mysterious disease

