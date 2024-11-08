Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
JPC Chairman Meets Farmers In Karnataka Amid Waqf Land Dispute

. The farmers argue that, despite having possessed the land for generations, the Waqf Board is asserting ownership over it.

JPC Chairman Meets Farmers In Karnataka Amid Waqf Land Dispute

Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, visited Karnataka to investigate claims made by farmers that the Waqf Board is attempting to lay claim to their land. The farmers argue that, despite having possessed the land for generations, the Waqf Board is asserting ownership over it. Pal’s visit is part of the JPC’s broader mandate to review the Waqf Amendment Bill, which was introduced in Parliament earlier this year.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Pal shared that farmers in northern Karnataka have raised concerns that the Waqf Board is claiming land that rightfully belongs to them. He noted that these farmers have been living on the land for nearly 70 years. During his visit, Pal met with the farmers in Hubballi to gather more information and said he would compile a detailed fact-finding report.

Pal explained that he was directed to visit the region by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya to inquire about the situation. He further mentioned that the Waqf Board has also claimed areas that contain historical monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Pal assured that the JPC would look into the matter thoroughly and prepare a report based on the findings from his visit. In addition to meeting farmers, Pal planned to engage with various farmers’ organizations in Hubballi and Vijayapura.

However, Pal’s visit sparked criticism from the Congress. MP Mohammad Jawed accused the JPC Chairman of overstepping his authority by making a “unilateral” decision to visit Karnataka, instead of involving the entire JPC team. Jawed argued that this action was politically motivated and not in the best interest of parliamentary democracy. He further questioned who had given Pal the authority to make such a decision, adding that the issue was being politicized despite the Karnataka government’s stance that the land in question would remain under its jurisdiction.

In response, Karnataka Minister MB Patil dismissed the JPC Chairman’s visit as a “political drama” staged by the BJP. Patil suggested that the Deputy Commissioner in Vijayapura would provide all necessary information, implying that Pal’s visit was unnecessary and politically charged.

BJP BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Jagdambika Pal Waqf Board
