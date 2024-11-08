Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Jammu-Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed In Sopore, Joint Operation Underway

A joint operation was initiated by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Baramulla region late last night following the detection of suspicious activity linked to terrorists, according to a statement from the Army. The operation began when the security forces challenged the suspects, prompting the terrorists to open fire indiscriminately. The Army confirmed that the operation is still ongoing and that they are actively engaging with the militants.

This operation is part of a broader trend of increasing terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir, with security forces frequently clashing with militants in various parts of the region. Just the previous day, an encounter occurred between security forces and terrorists in the Margi area of Lolab, located in the Kupwara district, officials reported early Wednesday. The exchange of fire was intense, with security forces taking immediate action to neutralize the threat.

These encounters reflect a rising concern over the presence of armed groups in the region, and the security forces are on high alert, closely monitoring and responding to any militant activity. The increase in terrorist incidents has heightened tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, with authorities working tirelessly to prevent further escalation.

Filed under

Baramulla encounter Jammu and Kashmir
