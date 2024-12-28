Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Justice S.K. Kaul Discusses Legal Challenges in 2025: A Year of Judicial Hurdles | NewsX Exclusive

As 2024 comes to a close, Justice S.K. Kaul reflected on the year’s legal landscape in an exclusive interaction with NewsX during the “The Bharat Almanac Episode 3: Year Ender Special.”

Justice S.K. Kaul Discusses Legal Challenges in 2025: A Year of Judicial Hurdles | NewsX Exclusive

As 2024 comes to a close, former Supreme Court judge Justice S.K. Kaul reflected on the year’s legal landscape in an exclusive interaction with NewsX during the “The Bharat Almanac Episode 3: Year Ender Special.” Justice Kaul highlighted critical challenges facing the judiciary and offered insights into the way forward. Below are key excerpts from the discussion, encapsulating the pressing issues and potential solutions for 2025.

A Challenging Year for the Judiciary: Justice S.K. Kaul

“2024 has been a challenging year,” Justice Kaul began, emphasizing the gravity of the situation in high courts across the country. “Many high courts are already grappling with significant problems, and numerous files are still lying with the ministry, not even reaching the collegium.”

The most pressing concern, according to Justice Kaul, is the acute shortage of judges at the high court level. This shortage has adversely affected the judiciary’s functioning, spilling over into the upcoming year.

“The shortage of judges impacts the judiciary’s ability to deliver timely justice,” he noted. “Appointments are not keeping pace with retirements, creating a worsening gap that hinders the system’s efficiency.”

Justice S.K. Kaul Highlights Importance of High Courts

Highlighting the pivotal role of high courts, Justice Kaul stated: “As per a Vidhi report, the Supreme Court grants leave in less than 15% of cases. This means 85% of cases are settled at the high court level. The ability of high courts to control their respective jurisdictions and settle the law is paramount.”

However, he expressed concern that only about two-thirds of judicial posts in high courts are currently filled, a problem that has persisted for years. In 2024, only around 30 judges were appointed, while nearly 100 retired. “If this trend continues, more high courts will face severe challenges in handling routine matters expeditiously,” he warned.

Delays in Judicial Appointments

Justice Kaul delved into the delays plaguing the appointment process. “Recommendations are taking too long to come out of the system,” he said, citing examples of judicial leadership issues.

“Last year, Chief Justices recommended in December were appointed only in July. One Chief Justice received their appointment just days before retirement. Currently, two names for Chief Justices have been pending for months, and many files haven’t even reached the collegium.”

He stressed the need for both the government and the judiciary to address these delays seriously. “The judiciary serves as a check and balance on the government. We cannot allow high courts to reach a standstill,” he asserted.

Constitutional Matters and Judicial Role

Reflecting on the Supreme Court’s responsibilities, Justice Kaul observed: “In 2024, significant constitutional matters, pending for years, were finally addressed. Starting from Justice U.U. Lalit’s tenure, benches were constituted to ensure the Supreme Court fulfills its primary role as a constitutional court.”

While routine cases and Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) are vital, settling constitutional law remains the Supreme Court’s core responsibility. “This ensures uniformity across the country,” Justice Kaul explained.

Impact of Judicial Backlog

The backlog of cases remains a perennial issue. Justice Kaul illustrated the situation with an example from Delhi. “Out of a sanctioned strength of 60 judges, only 35 are currently serving. This impacts the judiciary’s capacity to handle both old and fresh cases.”

Despite timelines prescribed by the Supreme Court for various stages of processing, these guidelines are not being met. “Judicial intervention was required in the past, but the lack of intervention this year has further aggravated the issue,” he noted.

Justice Kaul also acknowledged the broader challenges India faces. “In a difficult international arena, with wars and global instability, India has managed to provide stability. This is creditable,” he remarked. However, he stressed that internal issues, especially within the judiciary, must not be overlooked.

The Way Forward

As the judiciary and government prepare to tackle these challenges in 2025, Justice Kaul’s parting message was clear: “The judiciary must receive the attention it deserves. Timely appointments and adequate judge strength are essential for ensuring justice and maintaining public trust in the system.”

ALSO READ: BPR 2024: India’s Historic Solar Mission: Aditya-L1’s Journey To Unveil The Sun’s Secrets

Filed under

Justice S.K. Kaul The Bharat Almanac

Advertisement

Also Read

Namami Gange Mission To Ensure Clean And Pollution-Free Ganga For MahaKumbh 2025 With Ambitious STP Projects

Namami Gange Mission To Ensure Clean And Pollution-Free Ganga For MahaKumbh 2025 With Ambitious STP...

Snowstorm Chaos: Mahindra Thar Skids Near Atal Tunnel, Driver Escapes Unscathed

Snowstorm Chaos: Mahindra Thar Skids Near Atal Tunnel, Driver Escapes Unscathed

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But This Is What Stopping Him

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But...

CBI Hunts for ED Officer Accused of Taking Bribe

CBI Hunts for ED Officer Accused of Taking Bribe

US Appeals Court Halts Anti-Money Laundering Law Enforcement

US Appeals Court Halts Anti-Money Laundering Law Enforcement

Entertainment

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But This Is What Stopping Him

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Squid Game: Who All Die A Terrible Death In Season 2? Everything Revealed

Squid Game: Who All Die A Terrible Death In Season 2? Everything Revealed

Love That Ends With Confusion, Justice Unserved To ‘Green Flag Rishi’ From: Mismatched Season 3

Love That Ends With Confusion, Justice Unserved To ‘Green Flag Rishi’ From: Mismatched Season 3

Did AP Dhillon Again Take A Dig At Diljit For Singing In Bollywood Movies? Singer Says, ‘Don’t Want To Be Like Other Sheep’

Did AP Dhillon Again Take A Dig At Diljit For Singing In Bollywood Movies? Singer

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox