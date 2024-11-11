Home
Monday, November 11, 2024
Justice Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice of India: Salary, Benefits, And Privileges

The Chief Justice of India is one of the most senior judicial positions in the country. With this great honor comes a structured salary and other benefits. 

Justice Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice of India: Salary, Benefits, And Privileges

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Monday sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India. He will serve till May 13, 2025. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office at a ceremony that took place at 10 a.m., ushering in a new chapter under the Supreme Court leadership. Justice Khanna is going to be the most important person that the Indian judiciary will have in its service during his tenure as Chief Justice of India.

Justice Khanna’s tenure as the Chief Justice would span until May 13, 2025, since the retirement age has been fixed at 65 years for judges of the Supreme Court. During his tenure as CJI, he would head a bench of 33 judges, whose cases would relate to those of constitutional importance, civil rights, and criminal justice.

Salary Structure of CJI

The Chief Justice of India is one of the most senior judicial positions in the country. With this great honor comes a structured salary and other benefits.

Justice Khanna, the Chief Justice of India, receives Rs. 2.8 lakh a month. This salary comprises the basic pay, along with allowances such as dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), pension, gratuity, and other applicable benefits.

The Supreme Court judges now draw Rs. 2.5 lakh. This pay is fixed to ensure adequate remuneration commensurate with the high legal acumen and dedication expected from Supreme Court judges.

All these allowances indicate the severe responsibilities that are being performed by the courts in upholding law.

In high courts, the pay scale is the same:

  • Chief Justices of High Courts are paid Rs. 2.5 lakh per month
  • High Court judges are paid a monthly salary of Rs. 2.25 lakh

Benefits and Privileges of the Chief Justice of India

The Chief Justice of India is the top officer in Indian judicial services and gets many emoluments and perks. An official residence is provided to the Chief Justice. The official residence can be described as the Chief Justice’s residence .Official vehicle with a chauffeur is also available for the Chief Justice. Then, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) provides security services to the Chief Justice for protection. The official travel conducted within India as well as abroad is found through the travel allowances. It includes transportation, accommodation, and others related to it. The Chief Justice and the immediate family members enjoy comprehensive medical facilities and health services.

ALSO READ: Justice Sanjiv Khanna Becomes New Chief Justice Of India, Here Are His Past Key Judgments

