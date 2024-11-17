Kailash Gahlot Resigns From AAP: Cites Broken Promises And Controversies

In his correspondence to AAP National Leader Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi, Gahlot mentioned his concerns over unfulfilled commitments and recent incidents as the motivating factors behind his departure.

Kailash Gahlot, a prominent member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and currently the Transport Minister of Delhi, has announced his resignation from the core membership of the party. In his correspondence to AAP National Leader Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi, Gahlot mentioned his concerns over unfulfilled commitments and recent incidents as the motivating factors behind his departure.

Gahlot, having space in numerous important ministries, for example, Transport, Administrative Reforms, IT, Home, and Women & Child Development, also quit the Council of Ministers, thus dealing a critical blow to the Kejriwal Government.

In the resignation letter, Gahalot bemoaned the failure of the party’s promises made during the elections. He in particular pointed out the failure of the AAP government to convince the citizens to clean up the Yamuna River after it got embedded in their electioneering. “We assured the people of a better yamuna, and we have completely failed in that task,” wrote Ghalot.

In the same resignation letter, Ghatot tackled issues such as the one posed by the newly-designed and allotted official residence for Arvind Kejriwal nicknamed “Sheeshmahal.” He noted in his letter, ‘There are so many awkward and ridiculous things such as Sheeshmahal which have made one wonder if there are still any principles of being a common man’s party left.’

Referring to the ugly confrontation between the Delhi government and the centre, Gahlot scored that such confrontations have slowed down the developmental works in the city. “If the Delhi government spends the majority of the time in confrontation with the Centre, there is no way any real development can take place in Delhi,” he remarked.

A signature at the end of his resignation letter, ‘I have no option but to disassociate with AAP and hence, I am quitting as the primary member of the political outfit,’ read Gahlot.

Much of the significance of the resignation of Kailash Gahlot, an important development within the Kejriwal administration, does not distort from the current state of affairs within AAP – likely ahead of elections to the Delhi Assembly scheduled for February. His loss to the party may likely further complicate its efforts to retain dominance in the capital city.

As per information received from AAP, Gahlot was being interrogated by Central Bureau of investigation and Enforcement Directorate; earlier the ED and Income Tax Department conducted searches as well in this regard. These incidents coupled with the existing scenarios could be reasons as to why he failed to hold his ground within the party.

AAP sources claimed that the BJP is trying to use central agencies, especially ED and CBI, to arrest AAP leaders in order to disturb the party at the time of elections. Nevertheless, these accusations do not alter the fact that Gahlot’s resignation reveals the increasing disarray in the leadership of AAP.

