Karnataka Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Salman Khan Over ₹5 Crore Ransom

Man accused of threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan with a ransom demand of ₹5 crore while claiming to be part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been arrested

A man who allegedly threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan, demanding a ransom of ₹5 crore while claiming to be a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been arrested in Karnataka. Bhika Ram Bishnoi, 32, hails from Rajasthan and was apprehended by the Mumbai police after being handed over by Karnataka authorities. His arrest has sent shockwaves across the country, as it comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding threats to Salman Khan from the Bishnoi community.

The Alleged Threat and Arrest

According to reports from the Mumbai police, Bishnoi was arrested earlier this week after an intense investigation. He allegedly sent a chilling message to the Mumbai traffic police, demanding that Salman Khan either apologize for his involvement in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case or pay ₹5 crore. The message warned, “If he does not do so, we will kill him, our gang is still active.” This was the second death threat that Salman Khan had received in a span of just a few days. The first death threat came through the same channel, with the ransom demand set at ₹2 crore.

Bishnoi’s arrest comes amidst growing concern over Lawrence Bishnoi’s increasing influence and the group’s violent threats towards Salman Khan. Lawrence Bishnoi, currently incarcerated, is notorious for his criminal activities and is particularly infamous for his ties to the Bishnoi community, which has long held strong beliefs in the protection of wildlife, particularly blackbucks.

No Regrets: Bhika Ram Bishnoi’s Allegiance to Lawrence Bishnoi

During his interrogation by the Worli police, Bhika Ram Bishnoi reportedly expressed no remorse for his actions and instead justified his threats towards Salman Khan as being in line with the ideals of the Bishnoi community. According to ANI, Bishnoi told the police, “I have no regrets about going to jail. I am going to jail for the Bishnoi community.”

He further revealed that he had idolized Lawrence Bishnoi, regularly watching videos of the gangster’s speeches and activities. Bishnoi expressed admiration for what Lawrence Bishnoi was doing for the community, even from behind bars. “Whatever Lawrence Bishnoi is doing is right,” Bhika Ram reportedly said, stressing that the ongoing threats were aimed at defending the community’s values.

A Threat Rooted in Revenge and Community Pride

The alleged threat was rooted in two major grievances. First, Bishnoi claimed that Salman Khan had never apologized for his involvement in the hit-and-run incident, where a person was killed in a car accident involving the actor. Secondly, Bishnoi referenced Salman Khan’s past legal issues, including his involvement in the Blackbuck poaching case, which remains a sensitive issue for the Bishnoi community. Blackbucks are considered sacred animals by this community, and the case has long been a source of animosity between them and Salman Khan.

Bishnoi further claimed that if he had received the ₹5 crore ransom, he would have used it to construct a temple for the Bishnoi community. His pride in the community’s cause and his unyielding support for Lawrence Bishnoi’s actions became evident during the police interrogation. Despite the severity of his threats and the violent nature of the demands, Bishnoi showed no signs of remorse for his actions.

The Escalating Threats Against Salman Khan

The threat to Salman Khan is not an isolated incident. Lawrence Bishnoi has repeatedly expressed animosity towards the actor, with the Blackbuck case being the primary cause. Bishnoi, from his prison cell, has been vocal about his intentions to harm Salman Khan, claiming that the actor’s actions were disrespectful to the Bishnoi community.

This latest threat comes just one month after the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, which was allegedly linked to his proximity to Salman Khan. A social media post later claimed that Siddique’s murder was retribution for his connection to the Bollywood superstar.

A Wider Web of Threats and Violence

The ongoing threats to Salman Khan have raised concerns about the growing influence of the Bishnoi gang and the increasing use of social media and other platforms to orchestrate violence. The police are now closely monitoring the activities of the Bishnoi gang, particularly in light of these recent threats. Salman Khan, who has long been a target of criminal groups due to his involvement in high-profile cases, is reportedly taking additional security measures to protect himself.

Authorities continue to investigate the threat, with both the Mumbai police and the Karnataka police working together to ensure the safety of Salman Khan and prevent further violence.

The Bishnoi Community’s Fierce Loyalty

The ongoing tensions between Salman Khan and the Bishnoi community reflect deeper cultural and legal divides. For the Bishnois, the Blackbuck poaching incident remains a symbol of perceived injustice, and Lawrence Bishnoi has emerged as a figurehead for many who see him as a protector of community values. The threats made by Bhika Ram Bishnoi further highlight the fierce loyalty within the community to its cause and the lengths to which some are willing to go to seek justice.