Salman Khan’s New Death Threat Warns Him To Save The Songwriter Who Penned A Song About Lawrence Bishnoi

Bollywood star Salman Khan received a fresh threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Thursday, directed to Mumbai’s traffic control room. The threat referenced a recent song that allegedly connects Khan with Bishnoi, warning that the songwriter would face severe consequences within a month.

The message stated that the songwriter “will no longer be able to write songs” and went on to challenge Khan directly, daring him to protect the songwriter if he could.

Salman Khan’s New Death Threat

Mumbai Police confirmed the incident on Friday, with a leading newswire reporting, “A threat message for actor Salman Khan from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was received at the Mumbai Traffic Control Room last night.” Worli Police have filed a case against an unidentified individual, and an investigation is ongoing.

A report shared that the traffic police helpline received another message demanding ₹5 crore from Salman Khan. The threat warned that anyone supporting the actor would be eliminated, specifically naming the songwriter who wrote about Bishnoi. The traffic police notified Worli Police, who have begun tracking the sender of the message.

This recent threat follows another one received by Mumbai Police on November 5, also linked to the Bishnoi gang, demanding that Salman Khan either issue an apology or pay ₹5 crore to ensure his safety.

Police recently arrested 32-year-old Bhikha Ram, alias Vikram, in Karnataka, who reportedly called in the threat after watching a local news segment. Identified as a daily wage worker from Jalore, Rajasthan, Bhikha Ram claimed to be a fan of Bishnoi, though authorities are continuing to investigate his full involvement.

Death Threat To SRK Linked To A Lawyer

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also received a threat. On Wednesday, someone contacted Bandra Police Station, demanding ₹50 lakh and warning of dire consequences if the amount wasn’t paid. The call was traced to a phone registered to Mohammad Faizan Khan, who reported it lost on November 2. Faizan has been notified by police in connection with the incident, as they work to identify the caller.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently involved with Bigg Boss 18 and his upcoming film Sikandar, while Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to begin shooting for his next project, King.

