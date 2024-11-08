Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Salman Khan’s New Death Threat Warns Him To Save The Songwriter Who Penned A Song About Lawrence Bishnoi

This recent threat follows another one received by Mumbai Police on November 5, also linked to the Bishnoi gang, demanding that Salman Khan either issue an apology or pay ₹5 crore to ensure his safety.

Salman Khan’s New Death Threat Warns Him To Save The Songwriter Who Penned A Song About Lawrence Bishnoi

Bollywood star Salman Khan received a fresh threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Thursday, directed to Mumbai’s traffic control room. The threat referenced a recent song that allegedly connects Khan with Bishnoi, warning that the songwriter would face severe consequences within a month.

The message stated that the songwriter “will no longer be able to write songs” and went on to challenge Khan directly, daring him to protect the songwriter if he could.

Salman Khan’s New Death Threat

Mumbai Police confirmed the incident on Friday, with a leading newswire reporting, “A threat message for actor Salman Khan from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was received at the Mumbai Traffic Control Room last night.” Worli Police have filed a case against an unidentified individual, and an investigation is ongoing.

A report shared that the traffic police helpline received another message demanding ₹5 crore from Salman Khan. The threat warned that anyone supporting the actor would be eliminated, specifically naming the songwriter who wrote about Bishnoi. The traffic police notified Worli Police, who have begun tracking the sender of the message.

This recent threat follows another one received by Mumbai Police on November 5, also linked to the Bishnoi gang, demanding that Salman Khan either issue an apology or pay ₹5 crore to ensure his safety.

Police recently arrested 32-year-old Bhikha Ram, alias Vikram, in Karnataka, who reportedly called in the threat after watching a local news segment. Identified as a daily wage worker from Jalore, Rajasthan, Bhikha Ram claimed to be a fan of Bishnoi, though authorities are continuing to investigate his full involvement.

Death Threat To SRK Linked To A Lawyer

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also received a threat. On Wednesday, someone contacted Bandra Police Station, demanding ₹50 lakh and warning of dire consequences if the amount wasn’t paid. The call was traced to a phone registered to Mohammad Faizan Khan, who reported it lost on November 2. Faizan has been notified by police in connection with the incident, as they work to identify the caller.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently involved with Bigg Boss 18 and his upcoming film Sikandar, while Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to begin shooting for his next project, King.

MUST READ: Death Threat To Shah Rukh Khan Was Made From A Lawyer’s Phone But He Claims Phone Was Stolen- What Really Happened? 

Filed under

celebrity news Death Threats Lawrence Bishnoi salman khan Shah Rukh Khan Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,...

Entertainment

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of Nominated Artists

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox