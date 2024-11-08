Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Death Threat To Shah Rukh Khan Was Made From A Lawyer’s Phone But He Claims Phone Was Stolen- What Really Happened?

Previously, Faizan Khan had filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan with Mumbai Police, objecting to a line in the actor's 1994 film Anjaam, which mentioned deer hunting.

Death Threat To Shah Rukh Khan Was Made From A Lawyer’s Phone But He Claims Phone Was Stolen- What Really Happened?

Mumbai police reported on Thursday that a death threat directed at Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been traced to a phone linked to a lawyer in Raipur.

Who Is The Lawyer Linked To SRK’s Death Threat?

The lawyer, Faizan Khan, claimed his phone was stolen three days before the threatening call was made. He filed a report with Raipur police regarding the lost device.

The threat call was received on Tuesday via the landline at the Bandra Police station. During the call, the caller demanded ₹50 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan, warning of serious consequences if the amount was not paid.

Mumbai Police traced the call to Raipur, prompting a team to visit the city to investigate further in collaboration with local authorities. They are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft of Khan’s phone.

“My phone was stolen on November 2, and I reported it to the police. I also informed Mumbai police, who questioned me for about two hours,” Faizan Khan explained.

The Story Behind

Previously, Faizan Khan had filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan with Mumbai Police, objecting to a line in the actor’s 1994 film Anjaam, which mentioned deer hunting.

Being connected to the Bishnoi community from Rajasthan, known for its commitment to protecting deer, Khan had found the reference objectionable. “The Bishnoi community are my friends, and protecting deer is a part of their beliefs. So, if a Muslim speaks against this, it’s condemnable, and I raised my objection,” Khan said in a statement to a leading newswire.

Khan suspects that the call from his phone may have been a deliberate attempt to implicate him. “It seems like a conspiracy against me,” he added.

This threat follows a similar situation involving Salman Khan, who has received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Salman has been under heightened security since March, with Y-plus security, which includes armed guards stationed at his residence around the clock.

