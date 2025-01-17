A Kerala court has convicted Greeshma, the prime accused in the Sharon Raj murder case, and her uncle, Nirmal Kumar, for their roles in the calculated poisoning of 23-year-old BSc Radiology student Sharon Raj.

The Crime That Shook Kerala

The murder unfolded on October 14, 2022, when Sharon visited Greeshma at her home in Ramavarmanchirai, Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu. Greeshma, who wanted to end her relationship with Sharon due to her arranged marriage to another man, hatched a sinister plan.

She offered Sharon an ayurvedic concoction laced with a pesticide called “Kapiq.” To mask the bitterness of the poison, she followed it up with mango juice. Sharon, unsuspecting of her intentions, consumed the drink and left her home, only to fall severely ill shortly afterward.

Although Sharon initially visited a hospital after feeling unwell, doctors found nothing abnormal. However, his condition worsened the following day, leading to multiple consultations. He was eventually admitted to the ICU at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Doctors discovered extensive damage to his internal organs, caused by the toxic substance. Despite their best efforts, Sharon succumbed to cardiac arrest on October 25, 2022, following multiple organ failure.

The Investigation Unravels the Truth about Kerala Case

Initially believed to be a medical emergency, the case took a dramatic turn when Sharon’s family began suspecting foul play. They repeatedly contacted Greeshma to inquire about what she had given Sharon. However, she withheld the truth, a delay that investigators believe cost Sharon his life.

On October 30, 2022, the Crime Branch’s special investigation team, led by DySP Johnson, took over the case. Greeshma was arrested the following day, alongside her mother Sindhu and uncle Nirmal Kumar, on charges of abetting the crime and destroying evidence.

During interrogation, Greeshma confessed, admitting to mixing poison in the drink with the intention of forcing Sharon to end their relationship. At the time, she was pursuing a postgraduate degree in literature.

Kerala Court’s Verdict and Sentencing

Greeshma was found guilty of murder, abduction with intent to murder, and destruction of evidence. Her uncle, Nirmal Kumar, was convicted under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for helping hide evidence. However, her mother Sindhu, also accused of destroying evidence, was acquitted.

The court is set to pronounce their sentences on January 18, 2025.

Public Outrage and Legal Developments

The case garnered widespread attention and outrage, especially when the Kerala High Court granted Greeshma bail in September 2023. Defending its decision, the court stated, “The accused cannot be denied bail merely because the sentiments of the community are against her.”

Despite this, the conviction has brought a sense of justice for Sharon’s family, who endured the loss of their son under harrowing circumstances.