Monday, January 6, 2025
Kerala HC Declines Plea For CBI Inquiry Into ADM Naveen Babu’s Death

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

Justice Kauser Edappagath rejected the plea filed by Babu’s widow, Manjusha, who had sought a transfer of the ongoing probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kannur to supervise the ongoing investigation conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The petition was filed amid concerns about the handling of the case by the current investigative body.

Case History

Naveen Babu allegedly died by suicide after facing corruption allegations made by former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya during his farewell function. On October 14 of last year, Divya reportedly attended the send-off event uninvited and accused Babu of intentionally delaying approval for a petrol pump in Chengalai. She claimed that Babu sanctioned the project only 2 days after being transferred, implying ulterior motives behind the delay.

Following the incident, Divya was arrested by the police in connection with the allegations and subsequent fallout. However, Babu’s widow expressed dissatisfaction with the SIT’s progress, alleging that Divya’s political influence could undermine the investigation.

Manjusha’s petition highlighted concerns over potential sabotage, citing the accused’s connections and claiming that “no meaningful progress has been made by the current investigating agency.” She argued that the SIT had shown insufficient effort in gathering critical evidence, raising doubts about the investigation’s credibility.

Despite the High Court’s dismissal of her plea, Manjusha announced her intention to challenge the order. “This is not the final order, and we will go to any extent,” she told reporters after the court’s decision. Her mistrust of the SIT’s ability to conduct an impartial investigation remains a key reason for pursuing a CBI probe.

Observers note that the case has drawn significant public attention, given the involvement of high-profile figures and the sensitive nature of the allegations. The outcome of the investigation and any further legal proceedings are likely to influence public discourse on governance and political accountability in Kerala.

Manjusha’s next steps, including a potential appeal, will be closely watched, as she remains determined to seek what she describes as “a fair and thorough investigation” into her husband’s untimely death.

Naveen Babu

