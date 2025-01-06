Chhattisgarh Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case: Main Accused held

Suresh Chandrakar, the main suspect in the brutal murder of freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, has been arrested in Hyderabad after being on the run for several days.

Suresh Chandrakar, the primary suspect, was captured by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and is currently being interrogated. Mukesh Chandrakar, a freelance journalist, was brutally murdered, and his body was discovered in a septic tank located on the property of Suresh Chandrakar, a private contractor. Three other individuals Ritesh Chandrakar, Dinesh Chandrakar, and Mahendra have already been arrested earlier in connection with the case.

Murder Shocked Local Community

Chandrakar, who had been missing since January 1, was found dead on January 3. His disappearance and murder have shocked the local community. Chandrakar had been actively covering Naxalism, attacks, and encounters in the Bastar region and played a pivotal role in negotiating the release of a CRPF constable kidnapped by Naxals in Bijapur in 2021.

Authorities suspect that the motive behind the murder may have been linked to Chandrakar’s recent report on alleged corruption in road construction projects in Bijapur. The report reportedly implicated Suresh Chandrakar in the corruption. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma claimed that Suresh Chandrakar was affiliated with the Congress party, although opposition leaders contend that he recently joined the BJP. Following this netizens reacted furiously. X user named Arpit Sharma tweeted about the concern regarding Press Freedom Index.

No wonder we stand tall at 159th position in World Press Freedom Index. Rest in Peace #MukeshChandrakar pic.twitter.com/E8Cu8sIwxt — Arpit Sharma (@iArpitSpeaks) January 4, 2025

SIT Has Formed

To investigate the murder, the state government has formed an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to bring the culprits to justice. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Chief Minister Sharma stated that Mukesh Chandrakar had been working to promote peace and combat Naxalism in Bastar, which might have made him a target.

“Mukesh Chandrakar was committed to ending Naxalism in the region and reporting on efforts to establish peace,” Sharma said. He further accused Suresh Chandrakar, a Congress leader, of orchestrating the journalist’s murder. The police have acted swiftly, registering an FIR and launching a thorough investigation with the SIT’s assistance.

(With inputs from ANI)

