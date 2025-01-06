‘Not Our Job:’ 2 States Debate Jurisdiction As Accident Victim’s Body Lays Astray For Hours

The body of a 27-year-old accident victim lay unattended on the road for over four hours as police from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh debated jurisdiction.

In a tragic display of bureaucratic apathy, the body of a 27-year-old accident victim lay unattended on the road for over four hours as police from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh debated jurisdiction. The incident has sparked outrage and raised questions about accountability in such critical situations.

States Debate Jurisdiction Leaving Accident Victim’s Body On Road

The victim, Rahul Ahirwar, was crossing the road on his way to Delhi when an unidentified vehicle struck him, causing his death on the spot. Local residents who witnessed the accident promptly informed the Harpalpur police station in Madhya Pradesh.

However, when officers from Harpalpur arrived, they claimed that the location of the accident fell under the jurisdiction of Mahobkanth police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district. The Madhya Pradesh police left the scene without taking action.

When residents reported the incident to the Uttar Pradesh police, they too refused to act, insisting it was the responsibility of the Madhya Pradesh police. Meanwhile, Rahul’s body remained on the road, and his grieving family was left helpless.

Protests and Resolution For Accident Victim

Frustrated by the inaction, local residents blocked the road in protest, demanding immediate intervention. For hours, the body remained on the accident spot while traffic came to a standstill.

Finally, Madhya Pradesh police intervened after four hours, recovering the body and sending it for an autopsy. Only after this action did the villagers end their protest, allowing traffic to resume. The body was eventually removed around 11 PM, long after the accident occurred at approximately 7 PM.

Accident Victim’s Family’s Grief and Demands

Heartbreaking visuals from the scene showed Rahul’s family members sitting beside his body, overcome with grief. His cousin, Ramdeen, shared their anguish, saying, “My cousin died of an accident. This area falls under Madhya Pradesh, but the body has been on the road for hours now because no one is ready to take responsibility. A Madhya Pradesh cop who came scolded us and said this does not come under their jurisdiction.”

Ramdeen also urged authorities to conduct the autopsy promptly so that the family could perform Rahul’s last rites. He added, “We want the vehicle responsible for this crash to be identified.”

Rahul, who had recently married, was traveling to Delhi to work as a laborer when the tragedy struck. His family is devastated by the loss, compounded by the lack of empathy and swift action from authorities.

Public Outrage and Questions of Accountability

The incident has drawn widespread criticism, with many questioning the lack of coordination between the police forces of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The delay in removing the body not only prolonged the family’s suffering but also highlighted systemic failures in handling such emergencies.

