Kerala: Police Arrest 15 Including Coach in Case of Minor Athlete’s Sexual Exploitation

The Kerala police have arrested nine more individuals in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of a Dalit girl, who is an athlete, over multiple locations when she was a minor. These arrests on Saturday bring the total number of suspects in custody to 15.

The arrests follow six taken into custody on Friday after five First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed across two police stations in the Pathanamthitta district. The case, which has sent shockwaves across the state, came to light after the victim, now 18 years old, detailed years of abuse starting when she was just 16.

A Web of Exploitation in Kerala

According to police, evidence reveals that the girl was exploited by a wide range of individuals, including her coaches, classmates, and even fellow athletes. Investigators are delving into the scope of the abuse, with more than 60 people suspected to be involved in this heinous crime.

Pathanamthitta police officials have confirmed that they will be invoking sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, given the victim’s age during the incidents and her Dalit background.

Case Uncovered During Counseling Session

The case came to light during a counseling session initiated by the Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Concerned teachers at the victim’s educational institution had noticed significant behavioral changes and reported them to the committee. During counseling, the victim revealed the prolonged abuse, prompting the CWC to inform the police and trigger an investigation.

The CWC chairman disclosed that the victim may have been subjected to exploitation since the age of 13, marking this as an exceptionally distressing case. He said, “Given the severity of the case, the girl was referred to a psychologist for in-depth counseling.”

Special Investigation Team In Kerala Formed

To handle the sensitive and complex nature of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Pathanamthitta has been formed. Investigators are working to piece together evidence from multiple sources, including the victim’s father’s mobile phone.

According to police sources, the girl used her father’s phone to communicate with the suspects. Information retrieved from the phone and the victim’s diary has helped identify at least 40 individuals linked to the case.

The police have indicated that statements from the arrested individuals will be recorded by Sunday evening. With more evidence emerging, additional FIRs and arrests are expected in the coming days.

Possible Involvement Beyond Pathanamthitta, Kerala

The case may extend beyond the boundaries of Pathanamthitta district, according to the CWC. Investigators are now examining whether individuals from other districts or regions were involved in exploiting the victim.

The CWC revealed that several phone numbers of potential suspects were saved on the father’s mobile phone, further complicating the case and widening the scope of the investigation.

As of now, five FIRs have been filed, and police anticipate filing more as new evidence surfaces. The SIT is determined to ensure justice for the victim and hold all individuals involved accountable.