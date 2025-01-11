Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kerala: Police Arrest 15 Including Coach in Case of Minor Athlete’s Sexual Exploitation

The Kerala police have arrested nine more individuals in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of a Dalit girl, who is an athlete, over multiple locations when she was a minor.

Kerala: Police Arrest 15 Including Coach in Case of Minor Athlete’s Sexual Exploitation

The Kerala police have arrested nine more individuals in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of a Dalit girl, who is an athlete, over multiple locations when she was a minor. These arrests on Saturday bring the total number of suspects in custody to 15.

The arrests follow six taken into custody on Friday after five First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed across two police stations in the Pathanamthitta district. The case, which has sent shockwaves across the state, came to light after the victim, now 18 years old, detailed years of abuse starting when she was just 16.

A Web of Exploitation in Kerala

According to police, evidence reveals that the girl was exploited by a wide range of individuals, including her coaches, classmates, and even fellow athletes. Investigators are delving into the scope of the abuse, with more than 60 people suspected to be involved in this heinous crime.

Pathanamthitta police officials have confirmed that they will be invoking sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, given the victim’s age during the incidents and her Dalit background.

Case Uncovered During Counseling Session

The case came to light during a counseling session initiated by the Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Concerned teachers at the victim’s educational institution had noticed significant behavioral changes and reported them to the committee. During counseling, the victim revealed the prolonged abuse, prompting the CWC to inform the police and trigger an investigation.

The CWC chairman disclosed that the victim may have been subjected to exploitation since the age of 13, marking this as an exceptionally distressing case. He said, “Given the severity of the case, the girl was referred to a psychologist for in-depth counseling.”

Special Investigation Team In Kerala Formed

To handle the sensitive and complex nature of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Pathanamthitta has been formed. Investigators are working to piece together evidence from multiple sources, including the victim’s father’s mobile phone.

According to police sources, the girl used her father’s phone to communicate with the suspects. Information retrieved from the phone and the victim’s diary has helped identify at least 40 individuals linked to the case.

The police have indicated that statements from the arrested individuals will be recorded by Sunday evening. With more evidence emerging, additional FIRs and arrests are expected in the coming days.

Possible Involvement Beyond Pathanamthitta, Kerala

The case may extend beyond the boundaries of Pathanamthitta district, according to the CWC. Investigators are now examining whether individuals from other districts or regions were involved in exploiting the victim.

The CWC revealed that several phone numbers of potential suspects were saved on the father’s mobile phone, further complicating the case and widening the scope of the investigation.

As of now, five FIRs have been filed, and police anticipate filing more as new evidence surfaces. The SIT is determined to ensure justice for the victim and hold all individuals involved accountable.

ALSO READ: How Much Is SN Subrahmanyan’s Salary? Larsen & Toubro’s Chairman Earns 534.57 Times The Median Salary Of His Employees

Filed under

kerala Sexual Exploitation

Advertisement

Also Read

Raipur: Two Workers Dead, Six Injured As Under-Construction Building Collapses

Raipur: Two Workers Dead, Six Injured As Under-Construction Building Collapses

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Delhi Elections 2025: Amit Shah Promises Housing for Delhi’s Slum Dwellers, Calls AAP A “Disaster”

Delhi Elections 2025: Amit Shah Promises Housing for Delhi’s Slum Dwellers, Calls AAP A “Disaster”

Do Animals Grieve? Exploring How Some Species Mourn Their Dead

Do Animals Grieve? Exploring How Some Species Mourn Their Dead

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh...

Entertainment

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh

Ajith Kumar Steps Back From Driving Role In Dubai 24H Series After Crash

Ajith Kumar Steps Back From Driving Role In Dubai 24H Series After Crash

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Granted Major Relaxations In Stampede Case

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Granted Major Relaxations In Stampede Case

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox