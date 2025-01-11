Kerala: Teenage Girl Alleges Sexual Abuse By 64 People In 4 Years, Police Arrest 5

The abuse reportedly took place at various locations, including sports camps, and involved coaches, classmates, and local residents

A teenage girl in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district has alleged that she was sexually abused by around 64 individuals over a span of four years.

The abuse reportedly took place at various locations, including sports camps, and involved coaches, classmates, and local residents.

The 18-year-old girl, a sportsperson, revealed the abuse during a school counseling session, which led to the involvement of the Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Following this, the committee contacted the police, leading to an investigation. Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, and a sixth individual is already in prison.

According to police, the girl did not have a personal mobile phone and used her father’s phone, where she had saved the numbers of around 40 of the accused.

The CWC took immediate action, ensuring the girl underwent counseling with a psychologist to verify the authenticity of her claims.

Cases have been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act at various police stations across the district.

The investigation is being overseen by the Pathanamthitta district police chief.

