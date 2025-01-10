Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

A Woman’s Body Draped In Saree And Jewellery Found In Refrigerator: Madhya Pradesh

A gruesome discovery unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas city on Friday when the decomposed body of a woman was found inside a refrigerator in a house located in Vrindavan Dham Colony.

A Woman’s Body Draped In Saree And Jewellery Found In Refrigerator: Madhya Pradesh

A gruesome discovery unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas city on Friday when the decomposed body of a woman was found inside a refrigerator in a house located in Vrindavan Dham Colony. The woman, draped in a saree and adorned with jewelry, was found with her hands tied and a noose around her neck. Authorities suspect she may have been murdered in June 2024, a police official revealed.

The unsettling incident came to light after a foul odor prompted neighbors to alert the property owner, Dhirendra Shrivastava, who resides in Indore. Upon investigating the locked portion of his property, Shrivastava discovered the body inside a refrigerator with its shelves removed. He immediately contacted the police, said Dewas Superintendent of Police (SP) Puneet Gehlot.

Tenant’s Involvement Under Scrutiny

The property had been rented to Sanjay Patidar, a resident of Ujjain, in June 2023. A year later, Patidar vacated most of the house but left some belongings in a locked study room and the master bedroom, informing the landlord that he would collect them later. Despite vacating, Patidar occasionally visited the property, according to SP Gehlot.

Recently, the current tenant requested the landlord to unlock the rooms containing Patidar’s belongings. Shrivastava showed the rooms to the tenant but re-secured them and cut off the electricity supply to the unused sections on Wednesday. This power outage rendered the refrigerator non-functional, leading to the stench that raised suspicions, explained Bank Note Press police station inspector Amit Solanki.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have taken Sanjay Patidar into custody for questioning regarding the incident. Initial inquiries suggest the crime may have occurred while Patidar was still occupying the house. “We suspect the woman’s murder occurred in June 2024, and further investigations are underway to uncover the motive and circumstances,” stated SP Gehlot.

Also Read: What Is The Controversy Behind Ravichandran Ashwin’s Latest Remark On Hindi Language?

Filed under

Woman Body Found In Fridge

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Monthly Stipend Of Rs 10,000 In MEA Internship, Know Your Eligibility Criteria

Monthly Stipend Of Rs 10,000 In MEA Internship, Know Your Eligibility Criteria

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Now Available As Standalone App: Rival To ChaGPT, Google Gemini?

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Now Available As Standalone App: Rival To ChaGPT, Google Gemini?

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

‘It looks like we like each other…’: Donald Trump On His Interaction With Obama

‘It looks like we like each other…’: Donald Trump On His Interaction With Obama

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi Found Dead In Ludhiana

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi Found Dead In Ludhiana

Entertainment

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox