Kolkata: Engineering Student ‘Spikes Drink And Assaults’ Classmate; Arrested

A 21-year-old engineering student has been taken into custody by Kolkata police on suspicion of raping a classmate after drugging her in an unoccupied apartment. The survivor told her parents about the alleged incident on December 26, which brought it to light.

According to the police, the accused lured the woman to a friend’s vacant apartment under false pretenses, where he spiked her drink and assaulted her. After the survivor made the disclosure, her parents lodged a complaint at a local police station. The accused was summoned for questioning on Tuesday and was arrested after an hours-long interrogation that stretched into the night.

“The accused student was questioned through the night and confessed during the interrogation. He was subsequently arrested,” said a senior police officer involved in the case.

The apartment where the alleged crime occurred belongs to a friend of the accused, who has also been summoned for questioning. “We are investigating the role of the flat owner to determine if he was aware of the accused’s intentions or involved in any way,” the officer added.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the survivor and the accused were not in good terms due to a personal misunderstanding some time back. However, they recently made up and agreed to meet each other, which resulted in the alleged incident.

The survivor narrated that she felt dizzy shortly after taking a drink offered to her by the accused at the apartment. It is during this moment that the survivor alleged that the accused assaulted her.

“The survivor gathered the courage to share her ordeal with her parents five days after the incident, which is when we took immediate action,” said another police official.

The case has sparked outrage in the city, with many demanding stricter measures to ensure justice for survivors of sexual violence. Activists have also highlighted the need for educational institutions to implement stronger safety protocols and awareness programs.

“This incident is another grim reminder of the vulnerabilities young women face. It is essential that institutions and authorities work together to create safer environments,” said Ananya Chatterjee, a women’s rights activist.

The accused has been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to sexual assault and is currently in police custody. Meanwhile, the police have assured a swift and thorough investigation.

“We are committed to ensuring justice for the survivor. All individuals involved in facilitating the incident will be held accountable,” the police official added.

This case comes shortly after reports of a sexual assault on the campus of Anna University in Chennai, where a biryani vendor was accused of attacking a student.

