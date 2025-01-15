Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Lightning, Thunder And Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR At Midnight, Watch

Delhi-NCR  experienced dense fog and a significant drop in morning temperatures, while the night brings an added spectacle. The region witnesses fresh, cool breezes accompanied by heavy rain, thunder, and lightning.

The temperature has plummeted to 11 degrees Celsius.

 

Residents of Delhi NCR shares an unprecended rain, One of the user writes, “t’s raining cats and dogs in Noida .. Not sure if it’s January or July.”

 

Delhi rain Noida Rains Rain In Delhi

