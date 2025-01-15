Lightning, Thunder And Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR At Midnight, Watch

Delhi-NCR experienced dense fog and a significant drop in morning temperatures, while the night brings an added spectacle.

Delhi-NCR experienced dense fog and a significant drop in morning temperatures, while the night brings an added spectacle. The region witnesses fresh, cool breezes accompanied by heavy rain, thunder, and lightning.

The temperature has plummeted to 11 degrees Celsius.

#WATCH | Delhi | Fresh spell of light rain lashes parts of the national capital Visuals from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital pic.twitter.com/GA7y85rkax — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

Residents of Delhi NCR shares an unprecended rain, One of the user writes, “t’s raining cats and dogs in Noida .. Not sure if it’s January or July.”