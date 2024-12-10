Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Lok Sabha Faces Opposition Protests During Introduction Of Merchant Shipping Bill 2024

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Lok Sabha Faces Opposition Protests During Introduction Of Merchant Shipping Bill 2024

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The bill aims to expand the eligibility criteria for owning merchant vessels under the Indian flag and includes provisions for investigations into marine casualties. Additionally, it seeks to streamline processes with electronic registration and digital record-keeping.

Opposition Challenges Legislative Competence

The introduction of the bill faced immediate resistance. Congress MP Manish Tewari opposed the bill, raising doubts over the government’s legislative authority. He argued, “I oppose the introduction of the Merchant Shipping Bill 2024 due to concerns over legislative competence. Entry 25 of the Union List covers maritime shipping but does not specifically address merchant shipping, creating ambiguity about the Union’s authority. Additionally, Entry 32 of the Concurrent List on inland waterways and Entry 33 on trade and commerce create potential jurisdictional overlaps, questioning whether the Union Government has exclusive power to legislate on merchant shipping.”

Tewari also criticized the bill’s potential to diminish states’ roles in managing coastal ports and shipping, warning that it could undermine federal principles and create jurisdictional conflicts.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy also voiced objections, stating that the bill centralizes authority at the expense of regional autonomy. He remarked, “The government cannot possibly have the insight and resources to manage the proposition they are making, and it overrides the benefits of the original act.”

Key Provisions of the Bill

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, seeks to repeal the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, and introduces several new features:

  • Broadened Ownership Criteria: Eligibility for ship registration under the Indian flag will expand to include vessels under a bareboat charter-cum-demise (BBCD) arrangement.
  • Maritime Liability Framework: Provisions for compensation in cases of collisions and accidents at sea and the establishment of a limitation fund for specific claims.
  • Administrative Modernization: Introduction of electronic vessel registration and digital records.

Currently, only Indian citizens or companies are eligible to register vessels under the Indian flag.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal defended the bill, stating that its provisions align with constitutional mandates and have been reviewed by the Ministry of Law’s departments of legal affairs and legislation.

Despite the defense, the House faced disruptions, with continued protests over the bill leading to an adjournment shortly after its introduction.

Read More : India And EU Agree To Initiate First Ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue

Filed under

lok sabha Merchant Shipping Bill Opposition Protests

Advertisement

Also Read

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Bangladesh Confirms 88 Attacks On Minorities,  Primarily Hindus, After India Raises Concerns

Bangladesh Confirms 88 Attacks On Minorities,  Primarily Hindus, After India Raises Concerns

Entertainment

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will Soon Breach ₹700 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox