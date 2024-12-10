India And EU Agree To Initiate First Ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue

India and the European Union (EU) have officially agreed to hold their first-ever Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue. This move is seen as a crucial step in the lead-up to the India-EU Summit planned for 2025. The announcement came following a phone conversation between S. Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, and Kaja Kallas, the EU’s new High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The decision to initiate this dialogue is part of broader efforts to strengthen cooperation between India and the EU on several fronts. According to individuals familiar with the matter, this dialogue will serve as a significant framework for discussions ahead of the summit, focusing on a variety of foreign policy and security concerns of mutual interest.

Key Areas of Focus for the Dialogue

The Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue is expected to cover a wide range of significant global issues. One of the primary topics will be India’s advocacy for a free and open Indo-Pacific, an issue central to both its national security and economic interests. In this context, maritime security in the Indian Ocean region will also be a key area of discussion, aligning with the EU’s interests in maintaining security and stability in the region.

Other major topics include the derisking of supply and value chains, which has gained prominence in recent years due to geopolitical tensions, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which continues to have far-reaching implications for global security. The two sides will explore avenues for closer cooperation in addressing these challenges, emphasizing shared interests in security, trade, digital advancements, and green transition.

Statements from Jaishankar and Kallas

Jaishankar expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming discussions, stating on social media:

“Delighted to speak with @kajakallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of @EU_Commission. Discussed developments in Europe, West Asia, and Indo-Pacific. Look forward to an early meeting.”

Kallas, in her own post, emphasized the interconnectedness of global security challenges and the need for cooperation:

“Global security challenges are interconnected. We will focus together to make progress on security, trade, digital, and green transition. We agreed to hold the first ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue soon.”

This direct engagement marks the first significant conversation between Jaishankar and Kallas, following Jaishankar’s earlier congratulatory message on her appointment.

The two sides are also working toward ensuring substantive content and deliverables for the upcoming India-EU Summit. As per informed sources, this new Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue will serve as a platform to advance discussions that are currently taking place at the level of senior diplomats. With the growing complexity of global security, this dialogue will allow both India and the EU to address issues that are critical for the evolving geopolitical landscape.

EU Ambassador Hervé Delphin further expressed optimism about this development, noting on social media that both India and the EU are deeply committed to advancing their cooperation on foreign policy and security. He highlighted that this dialogue is expected to lead to tangible results in the near future, underscoring the importance of collaboration in shaping a more secure and sustainable global order.

A Comprehensive Approach to Global Challenges

The Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue will play a pivotal role in strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and the EU, particularly in the face of global challenges such as climate change, trade imbalances, and rising geopolitical tensions. With an eye on the India-EU Summit in 2025, both sides aim to ensure that their engagement goes beyond rhetoric and leads to concrete outcomes in areas like security, digital transformation, and the green transition.

The forthcoming discussions will also aim to address how both parties can contribute to a fairer, more inclusive global order. This enhanced dialogue will allow both India and the EU to better align their policies and actions, reinforcing their shared interests in key issues of global importance.

As the dialogue moves forward, there is an increased sense of urgency to advance cooperation, especially with regard to security challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the broader Indo-European region. The result will hopefully be a more integrated, stronger, and strategically aligned partnership that will help both India and the EU to navigate the complexities of the 21st century.

With this new Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue, India and the EU are laying the groundwork for a long-term, multifaceted partnership that will benefit not only the two regions but also contribute to the overall stability and security of the global community.

