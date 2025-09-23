Lucknow: Man allegedly killed by woman's family over suspected love affair

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): A man was allegedly killed by a woman’s family over a suspected love affair in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday night, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow West) Vishwajeet Shrivastava said the girl’s brothers had invited the victim to their home under the pretext of a wedding, where the incident occurred.

The incident took place near JT Chowki in Sahadatganj police station area, he said, adding that the deceased’s younger brother, Astar Abbas, has a criminal history and is currently in jail.

According to officials, following the incident, police forces from six stations were deployed to the area to prevent any untoward incident or protest. Security was also increased outside the homes of both the deceased’s family and the woman’s family.

Police have taken three individuals into custody and initiated action against those named in the case.

“An FIR has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against Himalaya Prajapati, Sonu, and Saurabh,” officials said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

Further details are awaited.

In another case, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found in Mainpuri district. The accused, identified as Arun Rajput, had befriended the woman through Instagram, police said.

“On August 11, a woman’s body was recovered near Kharpari Bamba in the Kotwali police station area… We had registered an FIR in the case, and the investigation was underway… In this connection, the accused Arun Rajput, who murdered the woman, has been arrested,” Arun Kumar Singh, Mainpuri, told reporters on Monday.

Police said that the accused and the victim had a dispute after the woman asked him to marry her and give back the money he had borrowed from her. This dispute led the man to kill the woman by strangling her. (ANI)

