Lunar Eclipse 2026 India: From Delhi To Guwahati, Exact Timings & Can You Watch It With Naked Eye? Check Safe Viewing Tips

India will witness its first Total Lunar Eclipse of 2026 on March 3, and the celestial event coincides with the festival of Holi, adding cultural significance to astronomical excitement.

The eclipse will be visible across many parts of the country, with Northeast India getting the best view.

Here’s a complete guide to city-wise timings, visibility details, Sutak Kaal, and safe viewing tips.

Lunar Eclipse 2026 Date and Full Timings (March 3, 2026)

According to Drik Panchang, the eclipse will unfold in multiple phases:

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 2:14 PM

Partial Eclipse Begins: 3:30 PM

Total Eclipse Begins: 4:58 PM

Maximum Eclipse: 5:25 PM

Total Eclipse Ends: 5:32 PM

Partial Eclipse Ends: 6:47 PM

Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 7:53 PM

However, since the Moon rises in the evening in India, most cities will witness only the later stages of the eclipse.

Will the Lunar Eclipse 2026 Be Visible in India?

Yes, the March 3 Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible in India.

Northeast India will witness the most dramatic phase, including totality at moonrise.

Eastern, Northern, Western, and Southern regions will mostly see the partial eclipse.

In many cities, the Moon will rise already partially or totally eclipsed a phenomenon known as a Grastodaya Eclipse.

City-Wise Moonrise Timings and Visibility in India

Northeast India – Best Visibility

Guwahati – 5:45 PM: Total eclipse at moonrise

Dibrugarh – 5:40 PM: Deep totality visible

Itanagar – 5:35 PM: Total eclipse at moonrise

Shillong – 5:44 PM: Blood Moon visible

Residents here may see a striking copper-red Moon rising in the eastern sky.

Eastern India

Kolkata – 6:00 PM: Late total or partial phase

Bhubaneswar – 6:05 PM: Partial eclipse

Patna – 6:12 PM: Partial eclipse

Delhi, North & Central India

New Delhi – 6:26 PM: Ending partial phase

Jaipur – 6:28 PM: Partial eclipse

Lucknow – 6:18 PM: Partial eclipse

Bhopal – 6:24 PM: Partial eclipse

In several northern cities, totality may end before moonrise.

Western India

Mumbai – 6:30 PM: Late partial phase

Ahmedabad – 6:35 PM: Brief partial phase

Pune – 6:32 PM: Final partial phase

Southern India

Chennai – 6:15 PM: Partial eclipse

Bengaluru – 6:28 PM: Partial eclipse

Hyderabad – 6:22 PM: Partial eclipse

Thiruvananthapuram – 6:23 PM: Partial eclipse

What Is a Grastodaya Lunar Eclipse?

A Grastodaya eclipse occurs when the Moon rises while it is already eclipsed. On March 3, many Indian cities will not witness the beginning of the eclipse. Instead, the Moon will appear above the horizon already darkened or partially covered by Earth’s shadow.

Why Does the Moon Turn Red? (Blood Moon Explained)

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon can appear red or copper-colored, earning the name “Blood Moon.”

This happens because:

Earth blocks direct sunlight from reaching the Moon.

Earth’s atmosphere filters out blue light.

Red light bends and reaches the Moon.

This is the same reason sunsets appear red.

Sutak Kaal for Chandra Grahan 2026

As per Drik Panchang, the Sutak Kaal for a lunar eclipse begins approximately 9 hours before the eclipse starts.

Sutak Begins: 6:20 AM on March 3, 2026

Sutak Ends: After the eclipse concludes in the evening

Those observing religious customs may follow specific restrictions during this period, depending on regional traditions.

Can You Watch the Lunar Eclipse 2026 With the Naked Eye?

A lunar eclipse is completely safe to watch with the naked eye.

Unlike a solar eclipse, no special glasses or protective filters are required.

You can also use:

Binoculars

A telescope

A smartphone camera for photography

Safe Viewing Tips for Lunar Eclipse 2026

Step outside around your city’s moonrise time.

Look towards the eastern horizon.

Choose a location with minimal light pollution.

Check local weather forecasts for clear skies.

If cloudy, live streams may be available from global space agencies like NASA.

Why This Lunar Eclipse Is Special

It is the first Total Lunar Eclipse of 2026.

It falls on Holi, making it culturally significant in India.

Northeast India gets a rare and dramatic totality view at moonrise.

It appears as a rare Grastodaya eclipse in many cities.

For skywatchers, photographers, and festival observers, March 3, 2026, promises a memorable blend of celebration and celestial spectacle. Mark your calendar, check your city’s exact timings, and step out to witness this stunning cosmic event safely with the naked eye.