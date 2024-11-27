Maha Vikas Aghadi Plans National Protest Over EVM Credibility After Maharashtra Election Defeat

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which suffered a crushing defeat in last week’s Maharashtra state elections, is now gearing up for a national protest against the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which it blames for its loss. The MVA, led by the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (led by Sharad Pawar), is planning to challenge the use of EVMs in court and demand a return to ballot paper voting.

Following the Maharashtra election, which saw the Mahayuti alliance (BJP-led) winning a majority of seats, the MVA has voiced its opposition to the EVM system. The MVA has called for a legal battle to address longstanding concerns about the integrity of electronic voting, especially after their crushing defeat in the state assembly polls.

MVA’s Rejection of Election Results and Plans for Legal Action

In the aftermath of the Maharashtra state elections, which took place earlier this month, the MVA’s candidates convened a meeting with leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. The discussions centered on forming legal teams at both the state and national levels to address the opposition’s concerns regarding the fairness of the elections.

The results of the Maharashtra assembly elections were a significant blow to the MVA, as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a dominant 235 out of the 288 Assembly seats. The BJP, with 132 seats, achieved its best-ever score in the state, while the Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) won 20 seats, the Congress 16, and NCP 10. This marked the worst electoral performance for Sharad Pawar’s NCP, which contested 86 seats but saw minimal success.

In light of the results, MVA leaders have loudly contested the election outcome, alleging that the EVMs were tampered with. Sharad Pawar’s NCP has called for an analysis of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to verify the numbers, as the party suspects irregularities during vote-counting. Pawar’s grandnephew, Rohit Pawar, and other senior NCP leaders have openly accused the BJP of engaging in fraudulent tactics during the vote-counting process.

Congress and Shiv Sena Join the Opposition to Protest EVM Use

The Congress party, equally dissatisfied with its performance in Maharashtra, is also vocal in its criticism of the EVM system. Despite contesting 101 seats, the party managed to win just 16, prompting further dissatisfaction with the election results. Former Congress state chief Nana Patole, who resigned after the announcement of results, joined the call for the return to ballot papers, denouncing EVMs as an unreliable voting method.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), likewise, has expressed its frustration. Although they contested 95 seats, the Sena won only 20, far from the expectations they had set for the polls. The opposition bloc, which has protested against EVMs in previous elections, including the Haryana assembly polls last month, has now escalated its demands.

In response to the election result, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called for a return to traditional ballot papers, drawing parallels with the United States, where paper ballots are still used. These calls are part of a broader opposition movement questioning the integrity of electronic voting systems.

Supreme Court’s Support for EVMs and BJP’s Rebuttal

The issue of EVM credibility has been a recurring theme in Indian politics, particularly after every major election. In April, the Supreme Court reaffirmed its support for EVMs, even as the opposition raised concerns about their potential for tampering. The court dismissed a petition calling for a return to ballot papers during the Lok Sabha election, citing the widespread use and credibility of the machines.

Senior BJP leaders have strongly refuted the opposition’s claims, with Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis dismissing allegations of EVM tampering. Fadnavis pointed out that the Congress had won the Jharkhand elections, where EVMs were not questioned, but in Maharashtra, a strong BJP victory was being met with accusations of rigging.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also weighed in on the controversy, indirectly criticizing the Congress. In a speech ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Modi accused his rivals of being “rejected by the people 80-90 times” and suggested that their allegations about EVM tampering were a reflection of their inability to accept defeat.

Election Commission Hits Back at EVM Accusations

The Election Commission (EC), which oversees the conduct of elections in India, has been vocal in defending the credibility of EVMs. After the Congress party raised concerns over the EVMs following the Haryana election results, the EC issued a stern rebuttal, accusing the party of making “baseless allegations” in the face of an inconvenient electoral outcome.

The Commission warned political parties, including Congress, against making “unfounded and sensational complaints” during elections and while votes are being counted. This came after the Congress raised questions about the delay in publishing voting data and accused the EVMs of being hacked in the Haryana polls.

The Congress’ refusal to accept the results in Haryana, where the BJP secured a third consecutive term despite conceding an early lead, further fueled suspicions about the integrity of EVMs. This incident reinforced the ongoing dispute over the use of electronic voting, with the opposition continuing to demand accountability and transparency.