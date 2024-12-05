Mahakumbh 2025: Know How The Position Of Two Planets Decides The Venue For The Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh 2025 will be held in Prayagraj, with its venue determined by the astrological alignment of Jupiter and the Sun. Learn how these two planets influence the selection of the sacred locations for this spiritual event, which will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

The Kumbh Mela holds great importance in Hindu culture and traditions. It is a special festival at four holy places in India: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. This festival is not only a religious event, but astronomical events also play an important role in it. In 2025, the Mahakumbh is going to take place at Prayagraj, and full preparations are being done there. The Mahakumbh will start from January 13 to February 26, 2025. The event will continue for 45 days.



Mahakumbh 2025 Dates and Venue

The Mahakumbh in Prayagraj will start from January 13, 2025, on Poush Purnima and end on February 26, 2025, on Maha Shivaratri. Previously, Mahakumbh was celebrated in Prayagraj in 2013, and Ardh Kumbh in 2019.

The Kumbh Mela is not only religious but also an opportunity for one to purify himself, receive moksha,and awaken spiritual energies. Religious belief says a holy dip during the Kumbh erases sins, brings blessings, and gives opportunities to earn Therefore, this religious event acts as a symbol of social and cultural unity.

How is the Location for Mahakumbh Decided?

Mahakumbh is conducted only in four places: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. Its location is ascertained rough the planetary positions, specifically the planets. The locations of Guru and Sun in particular zodiac signs decide the place for the Mahakumbh, as per astrology.



This confluence is available when Jupiter happens to be in Taurus, known as Vrishabh Rashi and the Sun is in Makar Rashi. That’s why, in 2025 Mahakumbh happens to take place in Prayagraj.



Nashik Mahakumbh

Nashik Mahakumbh takes place at the time when Jupiter happens to be in Leo, and so are the Suns. The Nashik Mahakumbh will again occur in the year 2027.



Haridwar Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh is celebrated when Jupiter is in Aquarius (Kumbh Rashi) and the Sun is in Aries (Mesh Rashi) in Haridwar. The next Haridwar Mahakumbh will occur in 2033.



Ujjain Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh is held in Ujjain when the Sun is in Aries (Mesh Rashi) and Jupiter is in Leo (Singh Rashi). The next Ujjain Mahakumbh will take place in 2028.

Why is There a 12-Year Gap Between Each Mahakumbh?

The Mahakumbh is organized at each place after a 12-year gap. According to the astrological calculations, Jupiter (Guru) completes its cycle over all zodiac signs in 12 years. Myths say that when gods and demons were fighting over the nectar that came out of the churning of the ocean, it was equivalent to 12 years in terms of human time. Thus, Mahakumbh is celebrated at each of these four locations every 12 years.

