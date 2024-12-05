Maharashtra Oath Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ambanis Amongst The Attendees For The Ceremony

In a grand ceremony at Mumbai’s iconic Azad Maidan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister for the third time

In a grand ceremony at Mumbai’s iconic Azad Maidan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister for the third time. The event was a blend of political prominence and star power, with attendees ranging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers to Bollywood icons and business tycoons.

Prominent Attendees Highlight the Event’s Grandeur

The swearing-in ceremony attracted some of the country’s biggest names. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari were among the key political figures in attendance. Maharashtra’s glittering ceremony also saw the presence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Industrial giants, including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who arrived with his son Anant Ambani, and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, added to the star-studded guest list. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Sanjay Dutt were also seen at the event, making it a rare amalgamation of politics, entertainment, and business.

Devendra Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis, was present to witness the significant milestone in her husband’s political career.

Among the political dignitaries, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were some of the notable figures who graced the occasion. Their presence underscored the importance of this event for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Fadnavis Returns as Chief Minister

The new Maharashtra government, known as the ‘Mahayuti’ coalition, saw significant changes in leadership roles. After extensive discussions within the alliance, Devendra Fadnavis was announced as the Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena took oaths as Deputy Chief Ministers. This marked a reversal of roles for Fadnavis and Shinde, with Shinde stepping down from the Chief Minister position he held for two years.

Initially hesitant about the Deputy Chief Minister post, Shinde ultimately agreed, ensuring the smooth formation of the government. The alliance’s landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections paved the way for this new chapter in state governance.

A Resounding Victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Elections

The Maharashtra Assembly elections, held on November 20, 2024, resulted in a massive win for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. The results, declared on November 23, gave the BJP 132 seats in the 288-member assembly. With the support of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction and Ajit Pawar’s NCP camp, the alliance secured a total of 230 seats, ensuring a dominant majority.

The coalition’s victory underscored the voters’ confidence in the alliance, setting the stage for a stable government in Maharashtra. The new leadership now shoulders the responsibility of delivering on its promises to the people of the state.