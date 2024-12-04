Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Maharashtra’s New CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Shocking Net Worth: You Won’t Believe His Asset Breakdown!

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s remarkable win in the Maharashtra elections sets the stage for Fadnavis’s swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.

Devendra Fadnavis, who was selected as Maharashtra’s next Chief Minister, has revealed his financial details in his affidavit ahead of his oath-taking ceremony. Fadnavis, who emerged victorious in the recent Maharashtra elections, declared a total asset worth Rs 5.25 crore. His assets are divided into Rs 4.68 crore in immovable properties and Rs 56.07 lakh in movable assets, which include his bank balance, gold ornaments, and investments in various savings schemes.

The affidavit, filed in October 2024, showcases the following breakdown of Fadnavis’s wealth:

  1. Movable Assets: Fadnavis has Rs 23,500 in hand, a bank balance of Rs 2.28 lakh, and investments worth Rs 20.70 lakh in postal savings, National Savings Schemes (NSS), and insurance policies. He also owns 450 grams of gold, valued at Rs 32.85 lakh, based on the current market rate of Rs 73,000 per 10 grams.
  2. Immovable Assets: Fadnavis holds agricultural lands in Chandrapur and residential properties in Nagpur, reflecting his investment in real estate.

In comparison, Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta Devendra Fadnavis, holds significantly larger assets, totaling Rs 6.96 crore in movable assets and Rs 95.29 lakh in immovable assets. Amruta’s wealth is primarily derived from her investments in stocks and mutual funds. Her portfolio includes stocks like Axis Bank, GAIL, Reliance Industries, and Federal Bank, valued at Rs 4.36 crore. Additionally, she holds seven mutual fund schemes, including popular names such as Nippon India ELSS Tax Saver and HDFC Flexi Cap, amounting to Rs 1.26 crore.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance celebrated a monumental win in the Maharashtra elections, securing 233 out of 288 seats. This victory, far exceeding expectations, marks the alliance’s best performance since 1990, surpassing the BJP’s previous record of 122 seats in 2014. The success of the BJP is a testament to its strong political presence in Maharashtra.

The official oath-taking ceremony for Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled for 5 pm tomorrow, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend. In total, nearly 2,000 VVIPs and 40,000 supporters are expected to witness the event. This marks a significant moment for Fadnavis, who previously served as the Maharashtra CM from October 2014 to November 2019 and more recently held the position of leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Fadnavis’s entry into the CM office is expected to bring about significant political shifts in Maharashtra, with a strong focus on governance and development. With a net worth of over Rs 5 crore and his well-established political legacy, Fadnavis is poised to take Maharashtra’s leadership to new heights.

ALSO READ: Who Is Devendra Fadnavis? 5 Key Moments Defining Maharashtra’s Third-Time CM’s Political Legacy

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

