Who Is Devendra Fadnavis? 5 Key Moments Defining Maharashtra’s Third-Time CM’s Political Legacy

Fadnavis's rise from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakhas in Nagpur to Maharashtra’s highest office highlights his determination and strategic political mind. (READ MORE BELOW)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to take oath as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister for the third time on Thursday, December 5. This announcement comes after Fadnavis was unanimously elected as the leader of the Maharashtra BJP legislature party on Wednesday, paving the way for his swearing-in ceremony.

The event will be held at Azad Maidan, which is an iconic place in south Mumbai, and it will be graced by all the top leaders, including Prime Minister Modi.

Fadnavis is likely to be accompanied by Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the oath-taking as deputy chief ministers to start a significant political arrangement in the state.

Fadnavis’s Political Journey: From Shakhas to CM

Fadnavis’s journey from the RSS shakhas in Nagapur to that top office in Maharashtra also shows his commitment and a shrewd political mind altogether. Fadnavis, best known for his sharp debating skills and sound political insight, gained prominence earlier in his career due to his sharp debating skills and insight into political affairs. His political career, which began at 22 when he became a corporator, has taken him to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s office.

Over the years, he has carved a niche in the political landscape of Maharashtra, especially in his hometown of Nagpur, winning six continuous victories from the Nagpur South West constituency. This has established him as one of the most popular political figures in the state.

Key Facts About Devendra Fadnavis

Youngest Mayor of Nagpur : At just 27, Fadnavis made history as Nagpur’s youngest mayor, showcasing his leadership skills early on.

: At just 27, Fadnavis made history as Nagpur’s youngest mayor, showcasing his leadership skills early on. Second Brahmin CM : Fadnavis made history as the second Brahmin Chief Minister of Maharashtra after serving as Nagpur’s mayor.

: Fadnavis made history as the second Brahmin Chief Minister of Maharashtra after serving as Nagpur’s mayor. Fighting Corruption : One of Fadnavis’s significant achievements was exposing the massive irrigation scam during his first term, which earned him praise for his commitment to transparency.

: One of Fadnavis’s significant achievements was exposing the massive irrigation scam during his first term, which earned him praise for his commitment to transparency. Infrastructure Development: His leadership saw the launch of landmark infrastructure projects like the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg and transformative water management initiatives such as the Jal Yukt Shiwar.

Upcoming Swearing-In Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony promises to open a new chapter in the political landscape of Maharashtra. These discussions took place during an intensive core committee meeting held at the residence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and attended by BJP stalwarts such as former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Among the aspects expected to take center stage at this lavish ceremony are all-important alliance partners, after which the discussions regarding cabinet appointments will commence.

Union Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar confirmed that leaders from the Mahayuti coalition – namely, BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) – are expected to call on Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Wednesday afternoon to stake claim for the formation of the government. Names of other cabinet ministers will be decided later after interaction with alliance partners.

Fadnavis’s election as the head of a BJP legislative party has got overwhelming support among party and coalition leaders. “Yes, he has earned our trust. Fadnavis’s experience and leadership of so many years will prove invaluable for the task at hand,” said Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. In the meantime, meeting Deputy Prime Minister Amit Shah, he mentioned that there should be Dalit representation in the new cabinet, considering RPI for a ministerial position.

The return of Fadnavis to the Chief Minister’s office signifies continued focus on infrastructure development, policy reforms, and tackling corruption. His leadership has already made a significant impact on Maharashtra, and this new term is expected to bring further progress to India’s richest state.

