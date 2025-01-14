Makara Jyoti Illuminates Ponnambalamedu, Thousands Of Devotees Witness The Sacred Moment

The Makara Jyoti was lit at Ponnambalamedu during the Makaravilakku festival, providing darshan to thousands of devotees. Security was heightened with 5,000 police personnel deployed across key locations in Sabarimala.

The sacred Makara Jyoti was lit at Ponnambalamedu on January 14 as part of the Makaravilakku festival, attracting thousands of devotees who eagerly awaited this auspicious moment. The lighting of the Makara Jyoti follows a grand procession where the Thiruvabharanam, carried from the Pandalam palace, was brought to the sacred hill. The ceremony is believed to offer divine merit to those present, making it a significant event for pilgrims attending the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Security was a top priority during the festival, with 5,000 police personnel deployed across key locations including Sabarimala, Nilakkal, Pampa, and nearby areas. This heavy security ensured smooth and safe darshan experiences for the lakhs of devotees who had come for this special occasion.

Pilgrims were allowed to enter Sabarimala only until 12 noon, with all parnasalas (rest houses) filled by the time the Makara Jyoti darshan took place at the Sannidhanam. Devotees who had arrived in the previous days stayed on the hilltop, awaiting the sacred event. The atmosphere was filled with anticipation as the Makara Jyoti was finally visible at Ponnambalamedu, marking the culmination of a sacred procession.

The Thiruvabharanam procession, which follows a forest path, was received at Saramkuthi at 5:30 PM by the Devaswom Executive Officer. At 6:30 PM, the Thiruvabharanam was placed on Ayyappan, and a Mahadeepa Aradhana (grand light worship) was performed. Following the Aradhana, the highly anticipated Makara Jyoti appeared in the east, casting a divine glow over the devotees.

The Makara Jyoti is a key part of the Makaravilakku festival, drawing devotees from across the country to witness this holy sight. The celebration of faith continues as pilgrims continue their journey to Sabarimala for darshan and prayers during this auspicious time.

