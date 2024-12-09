West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to political leaders and media for restraint, urging them to check provocative remarks.

With tensions increasing over reports of atrocities against the minority Hindu populace in Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to political leaders and media for restraint, urging them to check provocative remarks. Addressing the Assembly, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee called for maintaining peace in the border state, condemning communal violence.

“Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, or Christians don’t start riots. Anti-social elements start riots,” Banerjee said. “We should not make any remark that creates a bad situation in Bengal. I am happy that both Hindus and the Muslim minority here are protesting against atrocities in Bangladesh. This shows our secular nature.”

Mamata Banerjee Highlights Rally Requests and Concerns About Violence

The Chief Minister revealed that some minority leaders had sought to organize a rally in response to the situation in Bangladesh. However, she discouraged the move, citing concerns that it might be exploited by opportunists to incite violence. “Many people use such opportunities to start riots. We don’t want riots; we want peace,” Banerjee said. “Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians have the same blood.”

Banerjee urged sections of the media to exercise caution in their reporting, especially amid the circulation of fake videos that could exacerbate tensions. “This is not Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan where we will ban or arrest you, but I request you to show restraint. A political party is trying to ignite a fire. Both communities must be watchful,” she warned.

She cautioned political leaders against exploiting the situation for political gains. “Those thinking of politicizing this must remember that it will hurt your state too and your friends there,” she added.

Border Concerns and Migration Issues

Banerjee also addressed reports of people from Bangladesh attempting to cross into West Bengal. She stated that the Border Security Force (BSF) was handling the situation and emphasized that her government would not interfere in matters related to the Ministry of External Affairs. “Those with money are coming by planes or trains, but the poor cannot. Let the Centre handle this,” she said.

Banerjee expressed empathy for the plight of people on the other side of the border. “Let us show Bengalis on the other side a sense of nationalism, compassion, and affection,” she said.

Mamata Banerjee’s Response to Provocative Remarks from Across the Border

The Chief Minister also responded to inflammatory comments from some individuals in Bangladesh. A leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had reportedly claimed that Bangladesh would lay claim to Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. Additionally, a viral video featured two Bangladeshi Army veterans boasting about their country’s ability to occupy Bengal within days.

“You will occupy Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, and we will have lollipops? Don’t even think that,” Banerjee said, dismissing the remarks with characteristic sharpness.

Political Implications of Banerjee’s Remarks

Banerjee’s comments are made at a politically charged moment in Bengal. The BJP, under state president Suvendu Adhikari, has increased its campaign on the atrocities in Bangladesh, trying to strengthen its support base in the majority Hindu community of Bengal.

Though Banerjee avoided referring to Adhikari or the BJP directly, her comments were interpreted as a response to the opposition’s rhetoric and an attempt by the ruling TMC to look composed and focused on the maintenance of communal harmony.