Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Man Duped In KBC Prize Scam Case, CBI Files FIR After PMO Complaint

According to the FIR filed with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Murugesan was contacted by two social media accounts claiming to be official KBC representatives based in Mumbai and Kolkata.

Man Duped In KBC Prize Scam Case, CBI Files FIR After PMO Complaint

In a disturbing case of online fraud, a man from Tamil Nadu was tricked into believing he had won a massive cash prize from the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The victim, identified as Murugesan from Erode, reportedly lost Rs 2.91 lakh to scammers who convinced him he was entitled to a Rs 5.6 crore prize, but only after paying several “tax obligations” to claim his winnings.

FIR Filed

According to a First Information Report (FIR) filed with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Murugesan was contacted by two social media accounts claiming to be official KBC representatives based in Mumbai and Kolkata. Initially, the scammers informed him that he had won Rs 25 lakh, but they later raised the amount to Rs 5.6 crore, further inflating the illusion of a substantial payout.

To manipulate the victim into transferring money, the scammers requested multiple payments, totaling Rs 2.91 lakh, under the guise of “tax obligations.” They even used a fake identity card in the name of “Nandini Sharma,” who posed as a CBI special officer from Kolkata. The fraudsters went a step further by including the prime minister’s image on falsified “official documents” to lend credibility to their scheme, compelling Murugesan to make repeated payments in hopes of securing his fictitious prize.

 Government Involvement and CBI Action

When the fraudulent use of the prime minister’s image came to light, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) intervened, promptly forwarding the complaint to the CBI. The CBI registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the scammers and prevent further exploitation.

This incident serves as a reminder to exercise caution with unsolicited prize claims and to verify any communication involving financial transactions. As online scams become more sophisticated, officials advise the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious messages to authorities.

Filed under

CBI FIR Filed KBC Prize Scam Case PMO
Advertisement

Also Read

Former Washington Post Editor Resigns Amid Allegations of Quid Pro Quo Between Bezos and Trump

Former Washington Post Editor Resigns Amid Allegations of Quid Pro Quo Between Bezos and Trump

China Promises ‘Countermeasures’ Against U.S.-Taiwan $2 Billion Arms Deal

China Promises ‘Countermeasures’ Against U.S.-Taiwan $2 Billion Arms Deal

No Fresh Air For Delhiites, Delhi AQI Records 361, Turning ‘Very Bad’

No Fresh Air For Delhiites, Delhi AQI Records 361, Turning ‘Very Bad’

Jammu and Kashmir Faces Surge in Terror Violence: Key Attacks Since 2024 Elections

Jammu and Kashmir Faces Surge in Terror Violence: Key Attacks Since 2024 Elections

Amit Shah to Inaugurate New Passenger Terminal and ‘Maitri Dwar’ Cargo Gate at India-Bangladesh Border

Amit Shah to Inaugurate New Passenger Terminal and ‘Maitri Dwar’ Cargo Gate at India-Bangladesh Border

Entertainment

Did Beyoncé COPY Amber Rose’s Speech For Kamala Harris Rally? American Model Accuses

Did Beyoncé COPY Amber Rose’s Speech For Kamala Harris Rally? American Model Accuses

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total vote :
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox