Man Duped In KBC Prize Scam Case, CBI Files FIR After PMO Complaint

In a disturbing case of online fraud, a man from Tamil Nadu was tricked into believing he had won a massive cash prize from the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The victim, identified as Murugesan from Erode, reportedly lost Rs 2.91 lakh to scammers who convinced him he was entitled to a Rs 5.6 crore prize, but only after paying several “tax obligations” to claim his winnings.

FIR Filed

According to a First Information Report (FIR) filed with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Murugesan was contacted by two social media accounts claiming to be official KBC representatives based in Mumbai and Kolkata. Initially, the scammers informed him that he had won Rs 25 lakh, but they later raised the amount to Rs 5.6 crore, further inflating the illusion of a substantial payout.

To manipulate the victim into transferring money, the scammers requested multiple payments, totaling Rs 2.91 lakh, under the guise of “tax obligations.” They even used a fake identity card in the name of “Nandini Sharma,” who posed as a CBI special officer from Kolkata. The fraudsters went a step further by including the prime minister’s image on falsified “official documents” to lend credibility to their scheme, compelling Murugesan to make repeated payments in hopes of securing his fictitious prize.

Government Involvement and CBI Action

When the fraudulent use of the prime minister’s image came to light, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) intervened, promptly forwarding the complaint to the CBI. The CBI registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the scammers and prevent further exploitation.

This incident serves as a reminder to exercise caution with unsolicited prize claims and to verify any communication involving financial transactions. As online scams become more sophisticated, officials advise the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious messages to authorities.