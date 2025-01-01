At a press conference, CM Biren Singh apologized for violence in Manipur and said, "This whole year has been very unfortunate."

In a violent clash on December 31, 2024, over 50 Kuki women were injured during a clash with security forces in Saibol village, which falls under the Kangpokpi district of Manipur, as per reports.

The unrest broke out as the women attempted to protest the deployment of Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the region.

According to CoTU, a woman suffered a serious injury as she was hit by a rubber bullet in the left eye. The 45-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in Guwahati for further treatment. The 18-year-old daughter of the woman was also reportedly injured in the protest. Several other women from Saibol village were also treated for injuries sustained during the clash.

Protest Over “Forceful Occupation” of Community Bunkers

The violence broke out when more than 80 local women gathered to protest the alleged “forceful occupation” of community bunkers by security forces. The security forces had been deployed in the region since November 2023, after six members of a Meitei family were abducted and killed in Jiribam district.

Locals reportedly alleged that the security forces were reported to have transgressed the Kuki-dominated hills to the bunkers in the village of Saibol, thus violating the much-discussed demarcation along the “buffer zone” between Kuki-majority hills and Imphal valley, predominantly inhabited by the Meitei community as well.

According to eyewitnesses and local reports, the protest was peaceful initially, but it turned violent as the security forces attempted to clear the crowd. The security forces, which comprised the Army, BSF, and CRPF, used lathi charges, tear gas, and rubber bullets, according to various reports. “We came to raise our voices of protest, not to face war tactics,” one of the protesting women said.

Security Forces’ Response and Charges of Excessive Force

The Manipur Police confirmed the clash, stating that the “joint security forces” had responded with “minimum use of force” and that the situation was “peaceful and under control” by the afternoon. They emphasized that the security forces had been deployed at a hilltop to dominate the area and prevent any untoward incidents.

However, the local population and Kuki leaders strongly condemned the actions of the security personnel. According to CoTU spokesperson Lun Kipgen, the deployment of additional Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel was unwarranted, as the 4th Mahar Regiment had already been stationed in the region to maintain order. Kipgen further questioned why forces were being sent from the Meitei majority Imphal Valley when security personnel were already present in Kangpokpi.

Local women and several ethnic leaders criticized the security forces for their heavy-handed tactics. One protester alleged that the security forces assaulted the women with rifles and lathis and used tear gas indiscriminately. The use of force was described as disproportionate, especially given that the protesters were unarmed.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the Kuki community. In response to the violence, CoTU announced an indefinite economic blockade on National Highway 2 (NH-2), which is a vital transportation route for northeastern states such as Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram. The road connects remote areas to urban centers, facilitating the movement of goods, services, and people across the region.

“The use of excessive force on unarmed women is unacceptable,” Kipgen said, emphasizing that the protest had been peaceful and that the community had suffered enough. He urged the government to address the concerns of the Kuki-Zo people and to withdraw the additional security forces from the region.

The blockade of NH-2 could severely disrupt the movement of essential supplies, especially to the Meitei-majority areas in the Imphal Valley. The decision to shut down the highway is seen as a form of resistance to the perceived militarization of Kuki-dominated areas and the imposition of force by the central government.

Kuki Inpi’s Call for Buffer Zones and Security Action

The Kuki Inpi, the apex body of the Kuki community, condemned the use of force and called for the strict enforcement of buffer zones. The group emphasized that these zones, which were meant to prevent clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities, had been repeatedly violated by security forces. In a statement, the Kuki Inpi demanded that the central government take immediate and decisive action to neutralize and disarm Meitei militias accused of terrorizing Kuki-Zo people.

“The central forces must take immediate and decisive action to neutralize and disarm the armed Meitei groups who continue to terrorize and destabilize the lives of the Kuki-Zo people,” the statement read. The Kuki Inpi also called for greater security measures to protect Kuki civilians in the ongoing ethnic conflict, which has left hundreds dead and thousands displaced since May 2023.

Manipur Chief Minister’s Apology Amid Tensions

On the same day, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh apologized in public for the clashes that have taken place in Manipur for more than seven months. At a press conference, Singh said he was truly regretful of the conflict: “This whole year has been very unfortunate. I feel regret and want to say sorry to the people of the state for what has been happening since May last year.”. Many people have lost their loved ones. Many people have left their homes. I really feel regret.

Singh’s call for unity and reconciliation, made on the eve of the new year, comes in the wake of escalating ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities. The Chief Minister’s message aimed to reassure the public that the government would prioritize peace and stability in 2025, but many Kuki leaders have remained skeptical, demanding concrete steps to address their grievances.

This ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei people in Manipur has brought great divisions and conflicts between them. There are recurrent protests, clashes, and breakdowns of law and order situations. More than 250 deaths have been recorded since May 2023. Thousands have also been forced to leave their homes.

