Friday, January 10, 2025
Meerut: Couple, Three Daughters Found Dead, Police Suspects Murder

The police reports stated that the bodies of Moin and Asma were found on the floor, and the children's bodies were hidden inside a bed box, with one of them wrapped in a sack.

Meerut: Couple, Three Daughters Found Dead, Police Suspects Murder

Five members of a family, including a couple and their three daughters, were found dead in their home in the Lisari Gate area of Meerut on Thursday night.

The victims were identified as Moin, a mechanic, his wife Asma, and their daughters Afsa (8), Aziza (4), and Adiba (1).

The police reports stated that the bodies of Moin and Asma were found on the floor, and the children’s bodies were hidden inside a bed box, with one of them wrapped in a sack.

All the victims suffered head injuries, which are suspected to have been caused by a heavy object.

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said, “Preliminary investigations have hinted at a motive of personal enmity for the murder.” “The house was locked from the outside. This hints that the perpetrator was known to the family,” he added.

The police were informed by the neighbors who had noticed that the family had not been seen since Wednesday evening. Upon reaching the house, officers entered the house through the roof and discovered the grim scene.

A forensic team and senior officers are scrutinizing the place, and the investigation is underway to find out the background of the family.

According to SSP Tada, the family had just shifted to this place, and it was Salim, Moin’s brother who first found out the tragedy by going to their house to check upon them.

The cause of death will only be confirmed at the postmortem, while authorities are already working to bring more evidence out.

Meerut

