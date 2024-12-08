Mehmooba Mufti daughter Iltija Calls Hindutva A ‘Disease’, BJP Demands ‘Apology’

Iltija Mufti labeled 'Hindutva' as a "disease" that encourages hatred and defiles Hinduism. BJP leaders demanded an apology for what they termed "derogatory" language.

Iltija Mufti, leader of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has found herself embroiled in controversy due to her latest comments about Hindutva, labeling it as a “disease” that encourages hatred and defiles Hinduism. Talking to media persons, Iltija, the daughter of the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, emphasized that there was a difference between Hinduism and Hindutva and lamented how the latter propagated communal hegemony.

“There is a lot of difference between Hindutva and Hinduism. Hindutva is a philosophy of hate that Veer Savarkar spread in the 1940s to establish Hindu dominance. Like Islam, Hinduism is a religion that promotes secularism, love, and compassion. Hindutva, however, is an illness,” she said.

Iltija further commented on a recent video in which three Muslim minors were allegedly beaten and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram.” She remarked, “Ram the deity must hang his head in shame as minor Muslim boys are beaten for refusing to chant his name. Hindutva is a disease that sullies a god’s name.”

BJP demands ‘Apology’, Iltija ‘clarifies’

BJP leaders demanded an apology for what they termed “derogatory” language. Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina stated, “There might be differences in opinion, but no one should hurt religious sentiments. Iltija Mufti’s language is unacceptable, and she must apologize.”

Iltija later clarified that her remarks were being distorted. “Hinduism is a religion of peace and compassion. Hindutva, on the other hand, stems from Savarkar’s philosophy of exclusion and needs to be weeded out. My criticism was against Hindutva, not Hinduism,” she said.

Iltija rose to prominence in 2019 when she managed her mother’s social media accounts during Mehbooba Mufti’s detention after the abrogation of Article 370.

The controversy follows Iltija’s recent defeat in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, where she contested from the Bijbehara constituency.

BJP leaders have also accused the PDP of attempting to spread communal tension in the region, with senior leader Paul alleging, “The PDP is comparing religions and spreading hatred because they have lost the support of the people.”

