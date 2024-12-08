Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
BJP Alleges Sonia Gandhi’s Links To George Soros, Claims Foreign Influence On India’s Political Landscape

The BJP has accused Sonia Gandhi and Congress of being linked to George Soros-funded organisations, alleging foreign influence on India's politics. The BJP claimed these ties are aimed at destabilising India's growth, particularly through connections with the Soros-funded Open Society Foundation and OCCRP.

BJP Alleges Sonia Gandhi’s Links To George Soros, Claims Foreign Influence On India’s Political Landscape

On December 8, 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leveled serious allegations against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The BJP claimed that, as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders in the Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP), Sonia Gandhi was linked to an organisation funded by the George Soros Foundation. This accusation is part of the BJP’s broader narrative linking the Congress party to foreign funding, particularly from the Soros-funded Open Society Foundation, which it suggests is working against India’s growth.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, the BJP reiterated its long-standing accusations that the Congress party and billionaire George Soros share a mutual interest in undermining India’s progress. The BJP specifically pointed to the FDL-AP’s stance on Kashmir, which treats the region as a separate entity. The BJP alleged that such views, backed by an organisation funded by Soros, reflect the influence of foreign entities on India’s internal affairs. This accusation was further underscored by their claim that Sonia Gandhi’s chairmanship of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation involved a partnership with Soros’ foundation, highlighting the growing concerns about foreign influence on Indian political organisations.

The BJP also brought attention to Rahul Gandhi’s interactions with Salil Shetty, the vice-president of the Soros-funded Open Society Foundation, who reportedly participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra alongside Gandhi. The party pointed to a photograph showing the two together as evidence of their ties. The BJP’s allegations went further to include the media’s role, claiming that Rahul Gandhi’s press conference targeting business magnate Adani was aired by the George Soros-funded Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). This, the BJP argued, was another example of the shared agenda between Soros and Congress to destabilise India’s economy.

Furthermore, the BJP made the assertion that George Soros and Rahul Gandhi shared similar sentiments regarding the Adani issue, particularly the idea that the Adani group’s alleged ties to the Modi government could bring down the Prime Minister. They also highlighted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s public acknowledgment of Soros as an ‘old friend’, which the BJP labeled as a significant and concerning connection.

The BJP’s narrative also extended to a broader conspiracy theory involving the U.S. State Department, accusing it of playing a role in targeting the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party claimed that OCCRP, which reportedly receives 50% of its funding from the U.S. State Department, was being used as a tool to promote anti-Modi material aimed at destabilising India. This claim was bolstered by allegations that the Congress party exploited the materials provided by OCCRP to disrupt the Indian government and Parliament.

To further support its claims, the BJP pointed to Rahul Gandhi’s frequent visits to the U.S. and the United Kingdom, suggesting that these international trips reinforced the alleged foreign connections. A particularly pointed example cited was Gandhi’s visit to Uzbekistan last year, coinciding with a visit by Samantha Power, the administrator of USAID, which funds OCCRP. The BJP concluded its allegations by asserting that these foreign influences, referred to as the “Deep State,” were working against India’s sovereignty and its government.

Filed under

adani Bharat Jodo Yatra BJP congress deep state george soros india politics kashmir occrp Rahul Gandhi sonia gandhi us state department

